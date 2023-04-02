Tracy Maxwell of the Umpqua Valley Audubon Society shows of an owl used in outreach projects. The audubon society was one of several community organizations at Saturday’s Arbor Day celebration at Stewart Park in Roseburg.
Tracy Maxwell of the Umpqua Valley Audubon Society shows of an owl used in outreach projects. The audubon society was one of several community organizations at Saturday’s Arbor Day celebration at Stewart Park in Roseburg.
Douglas fir saplings, cedar waxwings and other presentations were part of Saturday’s Arbor Day Event at Stewart Park in Roseburg, celebrating trees and the areas relationship to them.
“People have connections to trees,” said Hailey Malone, horticulturist for the city of Roseburg. “They provide so much habitat we can’t live without. Everything has a place; wildlife, pollinators, people. Trees are incredibly important.”
Arbor Day is officially celebrated April 28, but Roseburg’s Parks & Recreation Department kicked off festivities a little early as Roseburg was redesignated as a Tree City USA.
Roseburg was first designated as a Tree City USA in 2016 by the Arbor Day Foundation and has continued to reapply for the designation for the past seven years.
Roseburg Parks & Recreation Program Coordinator Tracy Moser said it’s a lengthy process each year, where the city keeps track of all the time spent pruning, raking, planting and taking care of trees around the city.
“We’re proud as a city to be named a Tree City through the Arbor Day Foundation,” Moser said, adding that it’s only fitting for the Timber Capital.
Roseburg Mayor Larry Rich is expected to proclaim April as Arbor Month at an upcoming City Council meeting, while the Tree City USA flag will be flown outside city hall throughout the month.
Umpqua Watersheds, Wildlife Safari, Lone Rock Resources, Umpqua Oak Partnership and Umpqua Valley Audubon were some of the organizations with displays at the arbor day events.
The audubon society had two cedar waxwings on display with bright red wingtips and a bright yellow spot on their tail. The small birds are native to the area and need the trees to build nests.
Tracy Maxwell also had bingo cards to hand out, where people could go out and find various birds and signs of birds.
Umpqua Valley Audubon Society will have a lecture at 7 p.m. April 12 at Roseburg Public Library and is planning bird walks for May.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
