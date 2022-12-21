Troy Cramer, site superintendent, said that the restaurant will be open at the end of the month. His company had done Chipotle construction in Medford before, as well as Planet Fitness in the marketplace before.
Chipotle Mexican Grill will open its Roseburg location Dec. 30, according to external communications staff.
Chipotle spokesperson Sally Evans said that the first five guests on the opening day will receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise.
“We are always looking for communities where we can serve responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food and establish new local partnerships, and the Roseburg area is a great fit.” Evens said.
Chipotle Mexican Grill is a popular American fast-food chain that specializes in bowls, tacos and Mission burritos made in front of customers. There are more than 3,000 Chipotle locations through the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France and Germany.
The restaurant will be open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. However, on Dec. 31 it will close at 8 p.m.
According to site supervisor Troy Cramer, it takes about 20 weeks to build the restaurant from the foundation up.
Chipotle is at 2050 Northwest Stewart Parkway, in the Roseburg Marketplace, at the intersection with Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The site had been the previous home of Loggers Tap House, which left the location in March.
"We’re just trying to bring some good food to the area," Cramer said.
Chipotle will have a drive-thru for digital order, which must be placed ahead of time through the Chipotle app.
The establishment is still hiring staff. On average, Chipotle has 25 jobs per location. For more information, or to apply, go jobs.chipotle.com.
The News-Review reporter Nancy Lu contributed to the reporting.
