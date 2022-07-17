Roger Bissonette knew Greg and Marylin Jenkins were real friends the night they bailed him out of jail at 2 o’clock in the morning.
Bissonette had been setting up an event when a few younger guys came into the lot and started causing trouble, burning rubber. Two of the men Bissonette was with chased them off — a little while later the police arrested Bissonette for running minors off the road and throwing a tire iron through the window, neither of which he did.
“That was the thing right there that really bonded us,” Bissonette said.
An almost 50-year friendship and Bissonette was one of more than 100 people who showed up to celebrate the Jenkins’ 60th wedding anniversary celebration at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
With food, an open bar, entertainment from Midnight Roar and photo albums on the back table, around 250 family and friends showed up from all walks of life to celebrate and reflect on the Jenkins’ life together.
Marylin Jenkins moved to Roseburg from North Dakota as a 9-year-old in 1952. A year later, Greg Jenkins moved to Roseburg from California before starting the ninth grade at Roseburg High School. In the summer of 1961, they met at a party.
“I met him when I was 17 and I chased him until he caught me,” Marylin Jenkins said, with a chuckle.
The couple got married in 1962 after a year of courting. They had two sons, one who still lives in Roseburg and the other who passed away in 2003 of cancer.
Both Greg and Marylin Jenkins have always been involved in the Roseburg community. At 22 years old, Greg Jenkins began an apprenticeship at Todd Building Company in 1963. Discovering a passion for construction, in 1983 he started his own business, Jenkins Construction.
Working in construction for 45 years, Greg Jenkins helped construct and repair countless buildings and projects around Douglas County. He helped build a new wing at Mercy Medical Center, the Winchester Dam, a holding tank at the Rock Creek Fish Hatchery and the courtrooms at Douglas County Courthouse, to name a few.
When not actively on a construction job, Greg Jenkins volunteered for the Roseburg Fire District as a volunteer firefighter for 44 years.
In the same time frame, Marylin Jenkins worked as a special education teacher in the Roseburg School District for 35 years. She also was on the board of the Cascade Community Credit Union for 29 years before they both retired in 2008.
“Greg says, ‘Well, I’m never going to retire as long as you’re working and you’re going to work forever,’” Marylin Jenkins said, describing the story of how they retired the same year. “But I came home in March of 2008 and I said, ‘Honey, I’m retiring’ and he goes, ‘Oh, okay.’”
Post retirement, the Jenkins continue to stay involved in the Roseburg community. One way they do this is in their love of cars and membership in the Street Memories Car Club — they own a 1936 Chevy pickup with a chameleon paint job Greg Jenkins did himself.
After 60 years, Greg and Marylin Jenkins are still very happy together.
“I would say my most important thing is that I just feel like we’ve always really loved each other,” Marylin Jenkins said. “He still opens the door for me, he still holds my hand.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.