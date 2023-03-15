Roseburg Fire Department responds to early morning fire Sanne Godfrey The News-Review Sanne Godfrey Managing Editor Author twitter Author email Mar 15, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Roseburg Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1500 block of Southeast Overlook Avenue around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Roseburg Fire Dept. Roseburg Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1500 block of Southeast Overlook Avenue around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Roseburg Fire Dept. Roseburg Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1500 block of Southeast Overlook Avenue around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Roseburg Fire Dept. Roseburg Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1500 block of Southeast Overlook Avenue around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Roseburg Fire Dept. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roseburg Fire Department and other local agencies responded to a residential structure fire around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Southeast Overlook Avenue in Roseburg.Multiple callers notified dispatch of smoke and flames in the area.Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the west side of the home and made an exterior attack due to scene conditions. The home sustained significant structural and water damage.It is unknown if someone was living in the home. Property records show a man with a Sparks, Nevada, mailing address purchased the home in 1993. A total of 17 firefighters assisted with firefighting operations. A fire investigator was on scene and the fire remains under investigation. Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sanne Godfrey Managing Editor Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209. Author twitter Author email Follow Sanne Godfrey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular UCC seeks legal counsel following sanctions against sports program Financial advisor likely headed to prison for tax evasion Death Notices for March 9, 2023 UCC offering a host of new programs Furs and Feathers Emporium hosts grand opening Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Report: Toddler overdosing on fentanyl revived by officers PeaceHealth and Lifepoint Rehabilitation Announce Agreement to Build New Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility Astros 9, Braves 3 Stormy Daniels meets with prosecutors investigating Trump NuScale Power Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
