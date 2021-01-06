A medical issue is believed to be the cause of a single-vehicle fatality accident about 11:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Northeast Airport Road.
Witnesses told Roseburg police a black 1990 Toyota pickup towing a flatbed trailer with another Toyota pickup was pulling onto Northeast Airport Road from a side street. Witnesses said the pickup suddenly accelerated across Airport Road, over the adjacent railroad tracks and came to rest with the flatbed trailer still on the tracks.
The driver, a 49-year-old male, was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. He had no obvious injuries and, according to a police report, his death was unrelated to the accident.
Statements from people who had contact with the man prior to the accident indicated that he may have been suffering a severe medical condition.
