A man who ran from police Tuesday afternoon and is wanted by Winston police in connection with the burglary of his ex-girlfriend's apartment remains at large Tuesday evening.
Police said Michael Andrew Cordz, 32, has been making threats toward the female and is believed to be armed.
Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 5500 block of Roberts Creek Road at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Winston Police Department responded to the area and determined that the vehicle belonged to Cordz.
Cordz was in the vehicle and fled on foot from officers, police said.
"We have a guy that's wanted by law enforcement, and it's possible that he is armed," Douglas County Sheriff's Office spokesman Brad O'Dell had said earlier Tuesday.
Deputies activated the reverse 9-1-1 system to notify area residents, who were asked to shelter in place and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.
Despite an extensive search in the area by multiple law enforcement officers, Cordz was unable to be located, according to police.
Deputies did locate several loaded firearms near Cordz' vehicle, police said.
Winston Police Chief Brandon Sarti said if Cordz is seen, he should not be approached.
"We want the public to be aware of this situation and report any suspicious activity immediately. If Mr. Cordz is seen, do not approach him, but call 9-1-1. Cordz is considered armed and dangerous," Sarti said.
Cordz is described as a white male adult who is 6 feet tall and weighs 255 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has several tattoos which include a rose and microphones on his chest, a spiderweb on his elbow.
Law enforcement agencies involved in the search for Cordz today included Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Winston Police Department and Oregon State Police. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office used its tactical armored vehicle during the search.
Kristine Thompson lives just a short distance from where the suspect fled from his car along Roberts Creek Road. She said it was a scary scene for her.
“There were a lot of cars driving up and down the road, a lot of police activity, people had to lock their doors and say down because (the police) had their rifles out and the guy was dangerous and with him still being out on the loose, it’s kind of scary,” Thompson said.
“It’s pretty scary out here and it takes forever for the cops to show up,” Thompson said.
"We have several assets and resources in place trying to locate him," O'Dell said earlier Tuesday. "We just don't know exactly where he is."
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has its tactical armored vehicle in place along with at least one police K-9.
Story to be updated.
Apparently they have had enough searching. Left the area, suspect still outstanding.
