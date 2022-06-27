A Roseburg man was rescued this weekend after falling into a well in the Green District.

In a news release from Douglas County Fire District No. 2, firefighters responded to a call that a man fell approximately 30 feet into the well when he was trying to fix its pump.

The county’s technical rescue team was called in to assist with the man’s rescue.

According to the release, fire personnel set up a rope system to safely remove the man from the bottom of the well. The man was not seriously hurt, but he was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Two engines from DCFD No. 2, two ambulances and a command vehicle responded to the incident, along with technical rescue crews.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.