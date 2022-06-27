Roseburg man rescued from well The News-Review Jun 27, 2022 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Roseburg man was rescued this weekend after falling into a well in the Green District.In a news release from Douglas County Fire District No. 2, firefighters responded to a call that a man fell approximately 30 feet into the well when he was trying to fix its pump.The county’s technical rescue team was called in to assist with the man’s rescue.According to the release, fire personnel set up a rope system to safely remove the man from the bottom of the well. The man was not seriously hurt, but he was treated on the scene for minor injuries.Two engines from DCFD No. 2, two ambulances and a command vehicle responded to the incident, along with technical rescue crews. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Well Vehicle Personnel Medicine Transports Work Ambulance System Firefighter Rescue Team Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Willing to work: Two local teens make hay out of hay Pit bulls attack disc golfer near Stewart Park 'Cat call' leads Roseburg man to point gun at two teens Mystery source floods Green District home Music on the Half Shell opens its 30th year celebration TOP JOBS News Review Carriers NOW HIRING JOURNALIST WANTED Special Sections Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Roseburg man rescued from well Two-player teams win titles in Abby's Invitational golf tournament Zach Holland finishes eighth in javelin at USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships Relicensing for Idaho Power's Hells Canyon Project advancing Planned Parenthood sues Idaho over 'trigger' abortion ban
