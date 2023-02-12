Visit Roseburg Public Library to view exhibits and check out materials honoring Black History Month.
Oregon Historical Society’s traveling exhibit “Black Athletes Dismantling White Supremacy” focuses on historical events in the football programs at the University of Oregon, Oregon State University and Portland State University.
The four panels, created by Dr. Darrell Millner of Portland State University in collaboration with OHS staff, are on display in the main area of the library through April. The project was made possible by a grant from Oregon Humanities.
The “Periodic Table of Black History” exhibit remains on a wall near the Teen Room. Set up like the periodic table of elements, the panel features names of prominent Black Americans arranged in categories such as politicians, musicians, activists and authors. The colorful display encourages viewers to find out more about these innovators.
Next to the periodic table, a panel showcases Oregon pioneer Letitia Carson, who was born a slave in Kentucky before being granted her freedom and making her way west on the Oregon Trail with her husband, David Carson.
After David’s death, Letitia and her family moved to Douglas County, and in 1863 she filed a claim for 154 acres under the 1862 Homestead Act. Five years later, that claim was certified, most likely the first by a Black woman in Oregon.
The information and images for the panel were compiled from the Letitia Carson Legacy Project, a joint effort by Oregon Black Pioneers, Oregon State University, Black Oregon Land Trust and the Linn-Benton NAACP, with further credit to Dr. Bob Zybach and Joey Lavadour.
In the main area of the library, take a look at the “Read BIPOC” display, which features books written by Black, Indigenous and People of Color authors. Library staff and BIPOC of Douglas County members curate the selection of young adult and adult materials.
Finally, the library maintains a booklist titled “Black History Month & Beyond” on the online catalog at roseburg.biblionix.com. Roseburg Public Library cardholders can place holds on materials, all of which are available in physical format at the library.
Special thanks to Kenny Wong, Equity Coach of the Douglas Education Service District, for working with us on these projects. His ideas for and commitment to honoring BIPOC stories are inspiring.
Kris Wiley is the library director at Roseburg Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.