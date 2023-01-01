With the new year comes a new set of programs for youth at Roseburg Public Library.
All library programs are free and open to the public; no reservations are required. Visit the library’s website at roseburgpubliclibrary.org for the complete schedule of upcoming events for all ages.
Please note: There will be no library programs Tuesday, Jan. 17 through Friday, Jan. 20.
Storytime with Aurora returns at 10:30 a.m. this Wednesday and continues weekly through April 26. The program, which is perfect for children ages two through five and their caregivers, includes stories, songs, rhymes, props and a craft in the Children’s Room.
The library’s all-ages Legos free time is scheduled between 3-4:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month starting this week. We will have Legos, Duplos and Mega Bloks available for use. Build islands, cars, rocket ships and whatever else you can imagine! This program is fun for kids and teens in preschool through middle school.
The Roseburg High School Astra Club will read stories with children in preschool through fourth grade from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of the month beginning this week. This is a great opportunity for beginning readers to practice their skills.
The library’s new Spanish Club will meet from 4-4:45 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays beginning Jan. 11. Learn about language and culture, participate in activities and practice speaking Spanish with Julia Masner. This program is great for kids and teens in fourth through eighth grades.
Young adults ages 13-18 will have Teen Hangouts in the Teen Room on the second Thursday of the month starting Jan. 12. Aurora will set up PlayStation 4 video games, a craft activity, Magic the Gathering card game and snacks for teens to drop in between 3-4:30 p.m.
Youth from kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to the Children’s Drop-In Program from 3:30-4:30 p.m. the third Thursday of every month beginning Feb. 16. Aurora will help participants create seasonal crafts with all supplies provided.
Aurora is debuting a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) program especially for elementary-age children from 3:30-4:30 p.m. the last Tuesday of each month beginning Jan. 31. All supplies will be provided. Projects will focus on using problem solving and creative thinking skills to accomplish a goal.
And finally, grab-and-go craft kits will return to the library every other Tuesday beginning Jan. 10. The crafts generally are geared toward grades kindergarten through sixth, but teens and preschoolers are welcome to kits as well. They are available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 10 a.m. while supplies last.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.