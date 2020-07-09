Under a new name with the same love for classic cars and cruising, Roseburg Quarantine Cruising 2020 started off with a Wednesday evening cruise involving about 20 classic car enthusiasts.
Shortly after 6 p.m., the cars left the parking lot next to Roseburg National Cemetery, turned right on Northwest Stewart Parkway, paraded down Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard before returning to Pete's Drive-In on West Harvard Avenue.
"We just got a lot of interest, people that still want to do what we do and graffiti, and keep our community motivated that way," organizer Brett Parrett said.
Car enthusiasts created Roseburg Quarantine Cruising 2020 after public gathering restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic led organizers to announce in May that Roseburg's Graffiti Weekend had been canceled. Graffiti Weekend had been an annual Roseburg tradition since 1982.
Just when it seemed Roseburg's love affair for classic cars, rat rods and cruises was doomed this year, Parrett and other car enthusiasts set out to create alternate events that would fill the void for car buffs and provide a boost to the community.
"We started our own process of how we wanted to get cars together and do things," Parrett said.
Wednesday's event was held near the Roseburg VA Medical Center as a way to honor the veterans. The Street Memories Car Club traditionally has put on a show at the VA but current restrictions related to COVID-19 made that not possible this year.
More cruises are scheduled through Sunday, as well as a Show And Shine on Saturday across from River Forks Market. All participants are expected to wear masks inside businesses and comply with current social distancing guidelines.
