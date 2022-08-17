Dirt track racing will return to the Douglas County Speedway, but not without some broken hearts.
In a meeting recapping the Douglas County Fair on Wednesday morning, the fair board awarded a new contract to Roseburg Racing Promotions LLC, ousting the Pacific Racing Association which had held promoting rights since 2010.
The change means that asphalt racers will have to travel to either Eureka, California — 232 miles to the south — or 361 miles northeast to Hermiston for the nearest paved racing.
Three racing promotion groups put in proposals to take over operations at the speedway. Those proposals were reviewed by an independent task force selected by the fair board. Roseburg Racing Promotions LLC was selected as the winner by a slight margin over the PRA.
The weighing point, according to the fair board, was revenue which could assist in upgrading other buildings on the fairgrounds.
“It’s tough dealing with change. It’s hard for everybody,” fair board member Brant Guido said prior to the decision.
In its proposal, Roseburg Racing Promotions LLC projected and estimated $500 per event over what it believed the Pacific Racing Association could provide and up to 24 events during the year.
“Dirt track is far more attended, we can have more events, and it’s more exciting racing to watch,” said Brad McMaster of Roseburg Racing Promotions.
Brian Crockett of RRP said the goal was to transition the paved speedway into a clay surface by the beginning of 2023, with the season opening sometime in April or May.
For the PRA, the decision was heartbreaking.
The association has been a part of the Douglas County Speedway for the better part of 70 years — with a few interruptions — and has put plenty of money into upgrades to the facility, from popcorn machines to a pit shack.
“It’s definitely heartbreaking,” PRA director Martie Cox said. “Everything that PRA has done here in the last 70 years ... it all came down to greed.
“We’ve been a nonprofit since 1952. Now we have to decide if we want to keep it open.”
Rita Johnson, PRA treasurer, said being member-owned has helped the association remain viable. The daughter of long-time PRA driver Roy Harvey, Johnson said the association has done everything it could to make the track a success.
“This is not a track you’re going to get rich on,” Johnson said. “Our community isn’t large enough that you’re going to get rich. We’re there to break even and provide entertainment for the community.
“We tried to carry our weight. We’ve done a lot of the maintenance the fairgrounds would have had to do for themselves. That’s a lot of time and effort just to see it taken away.”
The change to Roseburg Racing Promotions LLC and dirt-track racing means that a vast majority of local drivers who frequented the asphalt will have to make the long journey to Eureka, Hermiston or Tenino, Washington, to get their laps in.
“Our drivers are not going to be able to drive here,” Cox said. “The Hornets (class) can, but the majority of drivers will have to sell their cars or travel.”
The PRA has three events remaining before its contract officially ends. Saturday night, the PRA will host the Hornets Nest 50, followed by the A&M Transport Championship on Aug. 27, featuring a back-to-school night where all youth 15-and-younger are admitted free.
The final race of the season is the Banner Bank Track-n-Treat Oct. 29.
On Oct. 30, the popcorn machines will be packed up, as will the hot dog rollers, and the pit shack will be forklifted onto a flatbed and hauled off the fair grounds. The scoring system which the PRA invested in will also go away.
