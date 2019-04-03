A Roseburg radiologist has been placed on immediate leave after the Eugene Police Department Street Crimes Unit contacted him for Solicitation of Prostitution.
Dr. Diwaker Agarwal, 47, was listed with three other men in a Eugene Police Department Press release.
The Street Crimes Unit worked in tandem with two other Eugene Police Department investigation units and contacted seven females for prostitution, and contacted four purchasers (johns) for solicitation of prostitutes during a sting on April 2. One of the prostitutes was in possession of heroin and another had cocaine in her possession.
Agarwal worked at Roseburg Radiologists as a diagnostic radiology specialist since 2004.
A statement from CHI Mercy Medical Center said Agarwal does not work for Mercy. Kathleen Nickel, a spokesperson for CHI Mercy Health, said that Roseburg Radiology provides radiology reading services for Mercy Medical.
Kelly Morgan, president and CEO of CHI Mercy Health, said in a statement that the entire organization is saddened by the allegations involving Agarwal.
“We are deeply disturbed and saddened that Dr. Diwaker Agarwal, a Roseburg Radiologists physician, has been alleged to have committed crimes related to soliciting prostitution and human trafficking,” Morgan said. “We are very troubled by these allegations, as they are in stark contrast to the mission and core values of our organization. There is simply no place for any behavior that exploits human trafficking or engages in paid sexual transactions.”
Diane Deleon, a former employee with Howard Johnson Roseburg hotel, said Agarwal was the one who asked her to come back when she left the first time, but otherwise she didn’t see much of him.
“He was always weird,” Deleon said. “He kept pretty much to himself. I didn’t see him except when we got paid.”
Agarwal is listed as one of the owners of the Howard Johnson hotel on Northeast Stephens Street in the Roseburg Business Registration List, updated in November 2018.
When The News-Review contacted a phone number listed for Diwaker Agarwal in Roseburg, a male voice said "he is not here" and hung up.
Melinda McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the Eugene Police Department, said in an email statement that Agarwal and others were not arrested.
"The prostitutes and Johns were contacted," McLaughlin said. "They were warned and not cited. We are most concerned with the bigger issue of human trafficking, which the Team was keeping an eye out for. The Johns contacted were contacted and warned for solicitation not human trafficking. The prostitutes contacted were contacted for soliciting."
This comes after a convicted sex offender was fired from Chi Mercy Medical Center in November. The employee had been charged with first-degree online sexual corruption, a class B felony. Part of his employment involved drawing blood from children and infants which violated the conditions of his parole. He was fired two days after the News-Review reported the story.
More to come
