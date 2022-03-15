A group of about 20 people came out to Stewart Park dressed in shades of green for Thrive Umpqua’s first St. Patrick’s Pedal and Ped event.
The event began in the park where attendees snacked on some freshly baked Irish soda bread and enjoyed live fiddle music before some cycled and others walked toward St Joseph & St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church to hear a blessing for the upcoming holiday.
Thrive Umpqua partnered with Bike Walk Roseburg, an organization that celebrates the benefits of bike and pedestrian travel, for the event.
Sonja El-Badry, of Roseburg, came out with her terrier mix, Ollie, tagging along at her side.
“It’s a beautiful day,” El-Badry said. “You can’t beat going for a walk on a beautiful day, and having a little blessing on the side.”
El-Badry said she wasn’t aware of the planned blessing, but thought it was beautiful.
While Madalyn and Michael Dixon already enjoy taking walks to stay healthy, they said they were interested in also coming out for the social aspect of the event.
Thrive Umpqua Executive Director Jess Hand said the organization wants to pinpoint a few holidays throughout the year for bike-related events to help get people out and the opportunity to spend some time with family and friends.
“I think there’s a huge social component to it,” Hand said. “I think sometimes you need a little nudge, like, ‘hey there’s something fun that we can go to as a family on a Saturday and someone’s hosting it for us.’”
Thrive Umpqua will return with more bike-related events this upcoming May for National Bike Month. Throughout the month, community members can expect a variety of different events open to avid bicyclists and those interested in giving it a try.
“Events like these are the perfect way to introduce people to the paths,” Hand said.
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.
