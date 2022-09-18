Yulia Popova and her husband Yuri Popov of Pacifica, California, check out a vendor’s offerings during the Roseburg Rod and Gun Club’s annual Gun and Knife Show Saturday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg.
Visitors check out the items for sale during the Roseburg Rod and Gun Club's annual Gun and Knife Show Saturday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/
The News-Review
Don Roberson of Sutherlin checks out a rifle during the Roseburg Rod and Gun Club's annual Gun and Knife Show Saturday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg.
As the sun came up more than 100 individuals stood in line for the Roseburg Rod and Gun Club’s Gun and Knife Show.
A sense of community and belonging permeated the air though few words were spoken outside of vendors and interested buyers exchanging pleasantries and the low murmur of couples discussing prices and old friends pointing and whispering about a particular make and model.
“I think this is a really good turnout,” said Lester Fanning, board member for the Roseburg Rod and Gun Club and manager of the volunteers working the event. “It’s nice to see people getting out after the COVID shutdown.”
With 22 Long rifles for $100 and collectible black powder pistol sets for $5,500 all manner of caliber and styles were available — sportsmen, hobbyists, collectors and enthusiasts all had their choice of firearms to choose from.
But guns were only one part of the event, there was also ammunition for every type of gun imaginable along with holsters, and scopes, laser sites, cleaning kits, and knives.
“My father has been making knives for more than 50 years,” said Susan Goddard of Goddard Custom Knives. “His father began to teach him as a small child and instead of playing ball or running around he would be grinding steel for his father.”
Steve Goddard has been making and selling knives fulltime for about 10 years — when his father got sick.
“I have always just kinda loved making knives,” Goddard said. “Spent about $1,000 in sandpaper last year.”
With new regulations coming into effect and more laws on gun ownership being discussed every day, vendors were tight-lipped about their plans for the future.
The Roseburg Rod and Gun Club’s Gun and Knife show continues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Douglas County fairgrounds and is open to all ages. Admission is $8. Children under 12 are admitted free with a paying adult and every entry grants a participant one ticket to enter a drawing that will be held at the end of the event.
For more information on the Roseburg Rod and Gun Club and their upcoming events please visit rrgclub.org.
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
