OAKLAND — International Sake Day seemed the perfect time for Roseburg Sister Cities, Inc., to hold a fund-raising benefit.
Based on those who attended Saturday's inaugural Sake & Sushi at The Secret Wine Society in Oakland the idea was a rousing success.
"It's one of the most successful things we've done," event organizer Joanie Chambers said Saturday after the first of two seatings of donors enjoying the sake and sushi tasting. "We really stepped out of the box for us, and this was something. It's been very successful."
Robert Douglas, proprietor of The Secret Wine Society, located at 110 SE 1st St. in Oakland, said donating the space for such an event just made sense.
"I knew we had the expertise in sake, and it was for a good cause," Douglas said. "It's been a great turnout, lots of fun."
The two seatings Saturday — each lasting two hours — gave donors a better understanding of the process of making sake and treating them to an assortment of sushi dishes prepared by longtime sushi chef Jess Myre and her great aunt Akiyo Riggs, who is also a member of the Roseburg Sister Cities board of directors.
Myre, who is one-quarter Japanese, has been a sushi chef for 10 years and lives in Leavenworth, Washington.
"It's been really great," Myre said of Saturday's events. "We're working with an amazing group of local people.
"I love people, love to cook tasty food, and sushi is my way of doing that."
The event was a fundraiser for Roseburg Sister Cities, Inc., a nonprofit whose roots can be traced back to correspondence between middle school students from Jo Lane Middle School and students from a middle school in Shobu, Japan.
Officially, the sister city relationship is between Roseburg and Kuki, Japan. Shobu has been incorporated into Kuki since the beginning of the cities' relationship.
The relationship has been marked by home visits for both adults and students from both countries. Traditionally, a group of adults could visit either city, be housed by host families and share their cultures. A normal group visit normally lasts 10 days.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put those visits on hold due to travel restrictions, but the goal is to be ready to resume the home visits program once conditions allow.
