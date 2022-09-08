Students in the Roseburg schools district will leave school early Friday, because of the heat.
Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon let parents know this would be an option Wednesday and confirmed the decision Thursday.
"The local weather forecast for this Friday continues to call for extreme heat conditions," Cordon said. "In order to protect the health and safety of our students and staff, and comply with new heat-related OSHA rules, we will have early release at all of our schools tomorrow, Friday, September 9."
Elementary school students will be released at 1:30 p.m., middle schoolers at 12:20 p.m. and students at Roseburg High School at 12:45 p.m. School buses will run on a modified schedule. Activities scheduled later in the day will likely be able to proceed as normal.
"Until cooler weather arrives, we will continue to do everything possible to keep our classrooms comfortable for students and staff," Cordon wrote Wednesday. "We have purchased fans to promote air circulation, we are opening windows early in the day to allow cool morning air in, and we are encouraging everyone to stay hydrated."
Cordon spoke at the district board meeting Thursday about the inability for the electrical systems to withstand classroom air conditioning units at many of the older buildings in the area. This new reality will be part of the academic experience for the foreseeable future, according to Cordon.
The school district hopes to pass a $83 million capital improvement bond in May 2023 "to ensure staff and kids have a great place to learn," according to Cordon. Details on what capital improvement projects will be included in the bond haven't yet been finalized. The district's last two bond attempts in May 2022 and May 2020 failed.
During a July school board meeting the directors decided the proposed May 2023 bond would focused on security entrances district wide, rebuilding the Old Main at Roseburg High School and renovations and repairs throughout the district.
Cordon stated the choice had to be made because of new Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Association rules regarding temperature thresholds for students in classrooms. The temperature can't be above 80 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the rules that went into effect in June.
Cordon said that in some schools the district could not comply with those rules when temperatures get too high, because of a lack of central air conditioning and air exchange in the schools.
