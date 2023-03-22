Roseburg VA opened its doors for a women veterans town hall meeting Tuesday, the first meeting of its kind since the start of the pandemic.
“We’re very grateful for you to set foot back here on campus and hoping to find more and more opportunities for you to come back here to visit us as we continue to look forward to expanding what we have to offer,” Chief of Staff Dr. David Arzouman said.
Women Veterans Program Manager Jessica Burnett led the town hall, which focused specifically on women veterans and saw presentations from several people on the women’s health team, including Women’s Health Medical Director Jonathan Barber.
Barber talked about additional mammography available to some of the female veterans due to potential toxic exposure while they served, under the Service Act. As well as toxic exposure screens that can be done under the Pact Act for any veteran.
“We are in primary care doing what we call a toxic exposure screening, so if you haven’t yet — when you see your primary care provider that’s something that they should be going through with you, and asking whether or not you feel that you’ve been exposed to any toxic exposure during your military experience,” Barber said.
Women Veterans Social Worker Jasmine Hatch and representatives of program called Live Whole Health also made presentations about the care offered to women.
“I help walk alongside the veteran and make sure that you get the care you deserve,” Hatch said. “I make sure to use person-centered and ecological approaches, working with the veteran and making sure that this is a sustainable action plan, so that when I take off you’re able to continue to thrive.”
Hatch works alongside the Live Whole Health team to bring a variety of resources to women veterans.
Melissa Heard, health behavioral coordinator, emphasized this person-centered whole health model is something the VA is embracing as wellness includes physical, mental and emotional health.
“A lot of our session will cover things that help with relaxation, decreasing pain, increasing joy and quality of life,” Heard said. “We’re really focused on these areas so we have a lot of programs that help to boost these things.”
During a question and answer session, a veteran mentioned that with a high rate of staff turnover it was hard to establish care at the facility.
Barber said more programs are being put in place to help with recruitment and retention, such as tuition assistance, paid travel, retention and sign on bonuses.
“We’re trying to utilize those efforts to try and bring providers here and stay here and live here,” Barber said. “I can speak for myself, but I utilize the tuition assistance and retention and I’m here for five years, and I’m planning on staying.”
Burnett added that a women’s health residency program will be hosted in Roseburg in October to train more providers.
“We want to be ahead of it, instead of behind it,” she said. “I know there’s a lot of efforts underway to expand and grow women’s health care.”
Another concern that was brought forward was the updated VA health apps that no longer work with Apple technology.
Lead Patient Advocate Sarah Cranston said this is a known problem throughout the VA on a national scale and that it is being worked on.
Updates in the electronic records management at the VA have also caused a delay in billing, specifically for its pharmacy, according to officials. Pharmacy patients have not been billed for about six months and billing won’t restart until at least May, officials said Tuesday. Although it was noted that debt relief options will be made available.
It was also noted by veterans that there is a long delay between getting a referral for care and being seen by a provider, specifically those outside of the VA. VA officials responded that in some cases the wait time for care is long in the area, in other cases it is a matter of getting approval that is taking time.
Before the pandemic the VA offered specific groups, such as hiking groups, women’s teas and other get togethers, which it is hoping to restart in the coming months. Burnett said some of those programs were partnerships with community organizations, but that the plan is to bring those back.
The next women’s veteran town hall is scheduled for 5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 19 and a health fair is scheduled for Oct. 3.
