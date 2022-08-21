23-year-old dies in motorcycle crash NIKA BARTOO-SMITH The News-Review Aug 21, 2022 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 23-year-old man, identified as Kaulynn Lyle Shreeve from Phoenix, Oregon, died Friday night in a motorcycle crash in the 5000 block of Sunshine Road in Roseburg, according to a police report.911 dispatchers reportedly received a call about the crash around 11:45 p.m. When deputies arrived on scene, they found Shreeve and his 2017 Husqvarna 501 Dual Sport dirt bike.According to investigators, they say it appears Shreeve left the road upon failing to make a lefthand turn, and he was thrown from the bike during the crash. Shreeve was reportedly not wearing a helmet during the time of the crash and died on the scene despite live-saving efforts from bystanders, medical and fire personnel, according to the report. Nika Bartoo-Smith is a Snowden Intern for The News-Review, she can be reached at nsmith@nrtoday.com. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Fast food locations popping up across Roseburg Roseburg Racing Promotions to take over Douglas County Speedway Del Rey Cafe celebrates one year under new ownership Harrison Lee Harwood Three dead, one in critical condition after late Tuesday crash near Riddle TOP JOBS News Review Carriers T3 Construction ORENCO Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Share your feedback on the Summer Reading Program What's Up Teenager Nate Pritchard starts gunk-busting business Wayne Estes, cyclist extraordinaire 23-year-old dies in motorcycle crash
