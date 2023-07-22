Emergency Medical Technician Tawnie Goetz-Kennedy shows the various pieces of equipment used in an ambulance to a youth attendee of CHI Mercy Health’s Kids Safety Day Saturday in the Costco Wholesale parking in Roseburg.
A kid plays a fishing game during CHI Mercy Health’s Kids Safety Day Saturday in the Costco Wholesale parking lot in Roseburg.
Hundreds gathered outside of Costco Wholesale Saturday not to shop, but to attend CHI Mercy Health’s Kids Safety Day, an event full of interactive and fun activities aimed at teaching guests various kinds of safety tips.
With multiple community partners like the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and Roseburg’s fire and police departments, young people of all ages came away from the event learning something new.
“We are focusing on bike safety this year. Mercy is handing out bike flasher, the spoke reflectors and sunglasses; a fun coloring book too,” said CHI Mercy Health Digital Communications Specialist Taylor Moore. “(Kids) should take away that the community really cares about our kids and that everybody is coming together to give all the safety tips they can and make a better place for the kids to live and grow up.”
Over 25 organizations attended, many with their own booths and activities to share with visitors. Wildlife Safari made an appearance with multiple animals and insects to teach kids about the various species they might discover in the area. Thrive Umpqua gave out prizes to kids who played cornhole, while Umpqua Valley Ambulance gave tours of the inside of one of its ambulances.
“This my third year being here with Umpqua Valley Ambulance and we come out to just show kids our equipment and our ambulance so maybe it’s a little less scary when they have to see us in an event of an emergency. This allows us to show them the inside, let them touch things and explore a little bit closer,” emergency medical technician Tawnie Goetz-Kennedy. “It’s a lot of answering questions and seeing what they are interested in.”
The 911 communications booth handed out small first aid kits that kids could carry with them and the Douglas County Human Trafficking Taskforce gave kids tools to be safe online.
However, for Sadie Atturberry, 10, her favorite part was seeing the fire department’s demonstrations and truck.
“I learned about the ambulance and learned about what to do and the number to call when we’re in trouble and safe places to be when they come. They taught us about what to do when we’re in the water and if it’s dangerous and a safe place we can be,” Sadie said. “It’s really fun, the firetruck was really fun and the flag is really big.”
This is the eighth year Mercy Health has put on the event in partnership with Costco Wholesale. Moore said she is happy with the turnout this year and is looking forward to next year.
“Its been great, we have had a lot of people coming through. We’ve seen a lot more kids with bigger families this year and we really appreciate that,” Moore said. “We are really happy with the turnout this year.”
Drew Winkelmaier is a reporter for The News-Review.
