From left, volunteers Emily Bidwell, Taylor Root, Janet Freeberg and Deanna Yraguen assemble Christmas gift bags for the Friendly Kitchen Meals on Wheels program in Roseburg on Friday. A grant from the Ford Foundation enabled the program to purchase extra items to pack into gift bags for the holiday season.
Friendly Kitchen Meals on Wheels Volunteer Coordinator Jennifer Ranger, left, and Director Sally Willoughby assemble Christmas gift bags for the Friendly Kitchen Meals on Wheels program in Roseburg on Friday.
Volunteer Taylor Root helps assemble Christmas gift bags for the Friendly Kitchen Meals on Wheels program in Roseburg on Friday.
Volunteers Deanna Yraguen, left, and Emily Bidwell assemble Christmas gift bags for the Friendly Kitchen Meals on Wheels program in Roseburg on Friday.
Volunteers Emily Bidwell, right, Janet Freeberg, left, and Taylor Root assemble Christmas gift bags for the Friendly Kitchen Meals on Wheels program in Roseburg on Friday.
At the First United Methodist Church in Roseburg, a group of volunteers gathered Friday to pack Christmas gifts for the 195 mostly home-bound, low-income clients who receive the Friendly Kitchen Meals on Wheels service each week.
Board Chairperson Phyllis Fox said the Ford Family Foundation gave Friendly Kitchen a $7,000 grant to do a little extra for their clients over the holidays.
Prior to Thanksgiving, they packed and gave out “blizzard bags” with extra shelf-stable foods like soups and canned tuna in case there’s a winter day when weather makes deliveries impossible.
Now, in time for Christmas, they’re using the rest of the grant to provide gifts.
The gifts packed Friday include socks and hand lotion, bars of nice soap, hard candy and chocolate.
High prices, the onset of winter and the pandemic have only increased the numbers of people signing up for the meal deliveries.
“It’s really sad, but there’s a tremendous need,” Fox said.
Every week throughout the year, Friendly Kitchen takes out piping hot meals prepared by Cordon Bleu trained chef Steven Fair-Har and approved by a registered dietitian. Drivers also bring extra frozen meals for the days they don’t deliver.
If the people Friendly Kitchen delivers to weren’t served by Meals on Wheels, many likely wouldn’t get food at all — let alone a Christmas gift package.
Most Friendly Kitchen clients aren’t used to receiving special gifts, said Friendly Kitchen Executive Director Sally Willoughby.
“So any time we do something like this it’s very meaningful to them, and they always relay that to our drivers, just how much it means,” she said.
The program has continued rolling out meals three days a week despite a desperate shortage of volunteers, many having fled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Luckily, the regular volunteers received some help with the Christmas gift packages, thanks to some businesses that allow their employees to donate volunteer time.
A handful of Umpqua Bank employees joined in the packing Friday, and additional volunteer drivers from Umpqua Health are slated to help deliver the gifts on Monday.
Jennifer Ranger, who coordinates volunteers for the Friendly Kitchen, said it’s cool that the companies allow their employees to volunteer during the workday.
“The dedicated volunteers that we have are so wonderful, but you hate to just keep leaning on them. It’s nice to have a lot of extra bodies around to help,” she said.
