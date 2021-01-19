Alex Hubbard and his sister, Aubrey Pooler, were just some of the Douglas County residents packing Stewart Park on Saturday to soak in the rare 62-degree day, the second time Roseburg reached 60 degrees in the last seven days.
While others walked, talked or played near the swollen banks of the South Umpqua River, Hubbard and Pooler played Kendama, a wooden toy game once described as “a cup-and-ball toy on steroids.”
Thanks to the worldwide pandemic, the ancient game from Japan has seen a resurgence in popularity. It involves a ball with hole drilled through it, a string and a wooden handle with three cups of different sizes and a spike.
Novices are advised to start by attempting to flick the ball into the large cup. Warning, experts say the game comes with a steep learning curve.
Saturday’s high of 62 degrees in Roseburg edged Tuesday’s high of 60 degrees, about 10 degrees more than the average high temperature in January. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to surpass 50 degrees, eclipsing Monday’s high of 43 degrees. The rest of the week calls for chilly nights with daytime highs in the low 40s with mix of rain and sleet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.