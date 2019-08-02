Nichole Palmateer thought Douglas County needed a safe place for young children to meet with their parents during supervised parenting time visitations. So she created A Safe Place Oregon in downtown Roseburg and with very few other options for parents with visitation rights, she's had a lot of business.
The center, which opened in 2016 in the Pacific Building on Southeast Cass Street, is a nonprofit that caters to parents that have those rights and need to be supervised during the visit with their children. A Safe Place Oregon provides that supervision and a place for those visits.
Supervised visitation arises when a safety concern exists between a parent and a child.
Palmateer filed as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit company and has created a place where the parents can spend time with the child and do activities together.
She is now working with six families. The parents will come to the center through several different avenues.
"It's either by an attorney referral or parents just hear about us, or there is already a supervision in place and they don't know where to go. There could be any number of ways that they might get here," Palmateer said. "Right now we're providing 18 hours a week of visitations, and it's completely volunteer (for the parents)."
For Alex Reicherts, having the center in Roseburg means that his daughter can see both of her parents on a regular basis.
"Nichole is the only one in Douglas County that could facilitate it to provide my daughter a chance to spend time with her mother so I think it's a good thing," Reicherts said. "The most important part of the service for me is that my daughter gets to see her mother."
Palmateer, who also owns Oregon Paralegal and Process, LLC which she operates out of the same office, said the organization is the only private center in Douglas County where parents can truly “parent” their kids in a supervised environment. She doesn't do anything involving custody situations.
"If the parents decide to co-parent and not be together, then working with them to come up with a parenting plan is a service we do for free and that way they avoid having the cost of an attorney," Palmateer said.
Palmateer keeps the meeting rooms stocked with toys, books, puzzles, games, arts and crafts and other activities that kids and parents may do together. She supplies snacks and juices for the children during visits and has even paid for private holidays and birthday events during visitations.
The center also offers free family mediation services to clients and helps resolve their parenting time disputes and conflicts.
The center has had a big impact on Rebecca Anderson and her 2-year-old daughter who have been going there since last September.
"It probably saved my life, because my life is nothing without my daughter," Anderson said. "Nichole is probably one of the most caring, considerate, loving people and she treats the children like they're her own and she goes above and beyond. She puts the child's best interests first."
Palmateer tries to keep the costs down as much as possible. She has created the Kindness Boutique, a completely free place for children's clothing, toys and other items for the kids. She turned one of the rooms into a clearinghouse where anyone may take whatever their child needs. Everything in it was donated to the clinic.
"People can come in and it's clean, it's been laundered, it's sized and anything in there is free," Palmateer said.
The safe place's motto is, "No child shall go without seeing a parent due to a parent's inability to pay." So Palmateer started writing grants to help with the costs and when a parent is facing financial challenges she can reduce the fee or clients may apply for partial grant funding to cover the cost of their supervision fees.
"If not for the center, I probably wouldn't have been able to see my child," Anderson said. "That's the most important thing in my life, that fact that I get to hold my child, I get to hug her and I get to spend time with her and play with her, something that I miss very dearly."
The parent is asked to fill out an extensive application and they know the rules upfront by which they have to abide. There are some rules that are deal-breakers.
"If you come in high, if you bring drugs into my center, you are out. If you hit a kid, you're out," Palmateer said.
Palmateer works with the parents on the other rules and counsels them on things like what are inappropriate conversations to have in front of children. And she conducts a background check on all of the parents. She said it's all about doing what's best for the kids.
"It's really important to me that I come across to those parents as not impartial, but I'm co-partial, with a vested interest in their child," Palmateer said. "I'm protecting the child and making sure that (the parents) have every available resource that I can find and put it before them to be a better parent."
A Safe Place Oregon is located in the Pacific Building at 727 SE Cass St., Suite 219 in Roseburg. For information call 541-580-9564.
