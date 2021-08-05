A man is suing Walmart for nearly $50,000 after slipping on a foot fatigue mat, according to documents submitted to the Douglas County Circuit Court.
Jeffrey Harris, the plaintiff, claims that on July 19, 2019, a foot fatigue mat placed in the store’s interior lobby “suddenly and without warning” slipped out from underneath him, causing him to fall.
Harris received “serious bodily injuries” following the fall, according to the lawsuit. His right knee, right shoulder, right hip, lower back and cervical all sustained injuries, according to court documents. The plaintiff claims that the injuries have caused severe physical pain, emotional distress and loss of function that will continue to affect him in the future and possibly permanently.
The lawsuit asserts that Walmart failed to inspect the area that the mat was placed and did not adequately inform or warn customers of the “dangerous conditions” caused by the placement of the mat.
The lawsuit claims Walmart employees negligently placed the foot fatigue mat at the entrance even though it was not designed to function as a non-slip mat.
The situation could have been entirely preventable if Walmart took due care by “prohibiting, preventing or removing the hazard that existed,” the lawsuit claims.
Harris is seeking noneconomic damages in the sum of $18,828.13 and a total of $31,120.87 for past, present and future medical expenses.
Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(2) comments
"Suddenly and without warning..." Funny how he's the only one that had the problem.
WalMart, pay the man and train your staff. Spend as much on training as you have to on the lawsuit.
