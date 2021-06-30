In the midst of an historic heat wave, an unexpected group of heroes has stepped up to answer the community’s call for relief.
As the mercury has climbed to record-breaking temperatures for the past three days, people from all walks of life — two-legged and four — have been able to enter the doors at the Roseburg Senior Center. After being closed due to COVID-19 restrictions for the past 15 months, the senior center’s volunteers rallied within hours to reopen as the community’s only cooling center.
When the City of Roseburg called the senior center on Thursday to ask about the possibility of temporarily serving the community in this capacity, the volunteer who answered the phone did not hesitate to say yes.
“We have the space and we have the air,” said Doris Loveday, a volunteer at the senior center. “There was zero reason for us not to do this for our community.”
What has happened since that phone call has been nothing short of miraculous. Not only was the senior center staffed and able to open its doors Friday morning, several community organizations have continually donated everything from food and water to portable showers and critical supplies. Abby’s Pizza, the Dream Center, Costco, Grocery Outlet, Umpqua Health Alliance, Salvation Army and several churches are among those to donate. A senior center member also donated $100 in cash to help out and a woman from the community brought in several board games for people to play.
“Behind this entire effort has been a group of 11 volunteers — all but two are over the age of 70,” said Ruth Smith, vice president of the senior center’s board. “They have been here working every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.”
With age comes wisdom — something Elizabeth Holmes now knows firsthand. She was one of the first people to arrive at the senior center on Friday. By the time she made it, she was on the brink of a medical emergency.
One of the volunteers, who is a former health care worker, instantly recognized the signs that Holmes was just short of experiencing heat stroke.
“I could tell just by looking at her that she was in bad shape,” B-G Tall Bear said. “She was that close to being in serious trouble.”
Tall Bear knew exactly what to do. Through it all, she held Holmes’ hand and sat with her and cared for her for more than an hour until she recovered. Holmes has returned to the senior center every day since, but not as a person looking for relief. Holmes has been there to volunteer.
Holmes’ emergency led the senior center to fire up the bus that has been sitting idle in its parking lot for the past year. The bus now goes out in the mornings to pick up people and bring them to the center. It then returns to the streets to safely drop people off at night.
This is the first time the senior center has served as a cooling center. Everything here has happened as a trial by fire, but so far, so good. As of Monday evening, nearly 175 people had visited.
“We didn’t just dip our toe in,” Smith said. “We literally jumped in with both feet. Along with our community supporters, the City (of Roseburg) has also provided us with a bunch of stuff to help out. We will all continue to support the community through the need.”
(1) comment
Why not use the old library and convert it to a cooling center....in fact, it could become the warming center in the winter months....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.