Douglas County Fair Director Dan Hults said Thursday’s fair attendance was about the same as Thursday last year, but overall attendance for all three days is higher than for 2018’s fair.
Hults said about 4,000 people turned out for the evening concert.
“Bret Michaels put on a fantastic show last night in the Cascade Community Credit Union Amphitheater, with a wonderful tribute to our Armed Forces and Veterans,” Hults said in an email. “He even had his staff pick several Veterans and Service members from the audience to join him on stage for a big thank you.”
Admission was free for veterans and service members Thursday, sponsored by the Army Air National Guard.
Fair-goers were treated to a cool, cloud-covered morning with spots of afternoon sunshine and a 71-degree high temperature.
“Crowds are loving the cooler temperatures,” Hults said. “With the cooler temperatures, fair-goers are staying at the fair longer, as a result Food and Beverage receipts are up 25% over last year.”
Tonight’s entertainment is the Irvine, California based rock band Thrice, playing at 7:30 p.m. at the Cascade Community Credit Union Amphitheater. The annual 4-H and FFA Rotary Junior Livestock Auction will begin at 7 p.m., with a barbecue at 5 p.m. in Umpqua Park.
Hults said traffic could be slow-moving today and urged fair-goers to either allow extra travel time or take the bus.
Buses will leave every 15 minutes from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday from Roseburg High School, the First Student Bus Lot in Green and the Douglas County Courthouse. Friday buses were scheduled to leave every 30 minutes before 5 p.m.
Friday’s weather was expected to be cloudy with a 75 degree high. Some thunderstorm activity is predicted.
Admission is $10 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free every day. Parking is $8. Bus rides are free.
