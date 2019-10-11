This month Battered Persons' Advocacy is inviting community members to sponsor or register to dance for the 9th Annual BPA Gala and Dance Competition.
The event, sponsored by CHI Mercy Health will be held Feb. 22 at Seven Feathers Casino Resort.
Each year, community members with all levels of dance experience, or no experience at all, join a team and learn a performance with one of BPA's coaches.
Attendance and support has grown for the event. Its inaugural year featured six couples performing salsa dances for 150 guests. In the most recent competition, 40 dancers performed for more than 900 guests.
Dance styles to be featured at the 2020 Gala include ballroom, salsa, western line dancing, jazz funk and disco.
BPA hopes to raise $70,000 at the Gala, and every dollar raised will be matched by grants.
The funds help BPA further its goal of creating a community free from family violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking through empowerment, support and education.
Information: melanie@peaceathome.com or bpadancecompetition.com or the BPA Dance Competition page on Facebook.
