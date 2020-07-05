At one end of a large, recently cleared field near the top of Reservoir Hill Saturday morning, about a dozen volunteers gathered on the golden stubble of mowed grass to talk over their plans for security at the big Fourth of July event.
The morning was cool and overcast but the entire city could be seen from here. More importantly, the entire city could see the patch of sky above the hill which would burst into glittering showers of red, white and blue flame later that evening.
At the other end of the field, pyrotechnician Bob Ferguson led a handful of local employees of Western Display moving several flats of large black tubes out of a truck and into the field. Next, boxes containing the mortars were moved out.
Later in the day, the mortars would be wired up to the electronic firing system and placed into the tubes.
These were the 275 rounds that would be fired off about 500 feet into the air to create the 15-minute show. It would be backed up by military-themed music on Best Country 103 and KQEN radio stations. The musical accompaniment would begin with Johnny Cash’s “Ragged Old Flag,” and conclude with Whitney Houston singing the national anthem.
For the first time this year, there were 5-inch mortars, along with the typical 3- and 4-inch mortars. The larger mortars create bigger fireworks that last a bit longer.
“We’re just going to have a lot of good explosions,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson, who lives in Winston, has been creating these patriotic pyrotechnics each Fourth of July for about 10 years now.
“Every year I’m sore and tired, and we all still look forward to this one day of putting on a nice show for the community,” he said.
Rob Thomas is the chairman of the Roseburg Hometown 4th of July Fireworks Committee, which contracted with Western Display to put on the show. He said the show costs about $20,000 to put on, with most of the money donated to the independent committee by the city of Roseburg.
The land is owned by the Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians, which agreed to have the fireworks there after Mt. Nebo was rejected as having too high a fire danger. Tim and Greta Allen of Roseburg Rental mowed and cleared the land, creating a 500-foot radius buffer area from the mortars in hopes of avoiding a fire.
Extra volunteers were brought in to protect the site at night. Despite preparation in advance to avoid any fires, fallout from the fireworks sparked nearly a half dozen fires later Saturday night.
Damon Ross, one of the volunteers, said he didn’t have anything else planned so he decided to help out and see a bit of the show.
“I’m going to be helping with the security, making sure nobody else gets into the area where everything’s dropping back down, so everybody stays safe,” Ross said.
The original plan, to have fireworks at the Douglas County Fairgrounds along with food and race cars, was scrapped due to COVID-19, Thomas said. Instead, social distancing was added to the mix with a display most people could just watch from home.
Thomas said he just couldn’t have stomached the community not having a show at all.
“There’s so much negativity going on right now, there needed to be some sort of positive light for everybody, and I think this will serve as a good reminder of who we are and kind of give everybody that little bit of pick me up of hope,” he said.
Editor’s note: Rob Thomas is the station manager of i101, which is owned by Brooke Communications. The News-Review and Brooke Communications share common ownership.
