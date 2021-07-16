Roseburg residents are welcome to attend the grand opening of the renovated Beulah Park.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. at 1284 NE Beulah Avenue, July 22. Roseburg Mayor Larry Rich, staff from the Public Works Department and city councilors will be in attendance.
Beulah Park has undergone various stages of renovation since February which cost close to $260,000.
New park additions include an American with Disabilities Act accessible playground, a resurfaced basketball court, new ADA-accessible walkways, upgraded site amenities and landscaping. A new 6.5-foot climbing wall, an Oodle swing, an O-Zone Climber, a Rush Slide, SwiggleKnots, TightRope bridges, an Overhead Trekker Ladder, and two Wobble Pod Bouncers are also new to the park.
Artificial grass covers the play area, and underneath, a layer of safety foam will protect children during a fall.
Beulah is one of Roseburg's oldest parks, and the renovation has been long in the works, according to Ryan Herinckx, the design and construction manager for the project.
Kris Ammerman, the parks and recreation program manager, is looking forward to people coming out after the renovation.
"We're really excited to bring this fun, nearly new park to the neighborhood," Ammerman said.
Nice work. These small neighborhood parks are and are wonderful places for people to get together to visit. Especially people with small children. We need more parks like this to serve all of the neighborhoods.
