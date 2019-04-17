Blue Zones Project - Umpqua and the Roseburg High School National Honor Society will team up to hold an Earth Day volunteer cleanup Saturday.
The cleanup will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, and participants will meet at the RHS Quad before heading down to the cleanup site, which is at the pedestrian bridge under Interstate 5 near the high school, at the end of Umpqua Street.
Volunteers are welcome. Gloves, trash bags, grabbers and snacks will be provided.
The Blue Zones Project is a community-led initiative intended to help make healthy choices easier. It's based on research about lifestyles found in the five cultures across the world with the highest concentrations of people living to 100 years or older. According to Blue Zones, volunteers live longer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.