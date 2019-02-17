Two young grizzly bears cavorted behind a tall fence at the Sportsmen’s and Outdoor Recreation Show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Saturday, to the delight of Scott and Tammy McCool of Myrtle Creek.
“It was a lot of fun to watch them. It’s why we came,” Scott McCool said.
The bears were one of the attractions at the annual show, in its 23rd year. Saturday was the second day of the three-day event, which featured exhibits on fishing, hunting, camping, boating and other outdoor activities favored by many Douglas County residents.
The bears were brought by the Grizzly Ranch and Florida Black Bear Rescue from Naples, Florida, a nonprofit that provides a home for nuisance and orphaned bears.
But for Tammy McCool, who said her maiden name was Bear, it was all about the grizzlies. She said she’d never seen one in person before. She thought it was about time she did.
The McCools said the best part was watching the bears play with each other and their trainer after the official show was done.
While some came to see the animals, others came to the Sportsmen’s show for the machines.
George Kinman of Roseburg looked like he’d found a bit of outdoor heaven as he took a seat in a brand new Yamaha XYZ ATV.
It was the newest model, and just sitting in an ATV that was built big enough to be comfortable for him was worth the visit to the show, he said.
“I’m having a lot of fun,” he said.
If he bought it, he said, he’s take it to the Oregon Dunes. Once he retires, he wants to take an ATV down to the sand dunes in places like Glamis, California and Utah.
Levi and Andrew Davis of Roseburg found themselves “just resting” next to some large boats featuring plenty of space to move around.
“We’re just dreaming I guess,” said Levi Davis.
“That’s what this place is for, dreaming,” said Andrew Davis.
The Sportsmen’s Show continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear Street in Roseburg.
Admission is $8 for adults, of $6 with a Bi-Mart coupon, and $1 for children ages 6 to 12.
