A woman was found dead in the South Umpqua River on Monday morning. Authorities positively identified the body, but they are withholding her name pending the notification of next of kin.
A citizen reported seeing the body floating west of Micelli Park in Roseburg Monday, around 8:15 a.m. Responders from the Roseburg Police Department, Roseburg Fire Department, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and Douglas County Sheriff's Office recovered the body 25-30 feet from the shore.
The Douglas County Medical Examiner took possession of the body which had no obvious signs of external physical injury. In a press release, Sgt. Jeff Eichenbusch of the Roseburg Police Department said the investigation is ongoing, but there is nothing to indicate foul play was involved at this time.
