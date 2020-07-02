About a half-acre of brush, grass and dead wood were blackened Thursday afternoon when a fire started below the railroad tracks between the bike path and the South Umpqua River in Roseburg, just east of Gaddis Park Little League Fields.
Firefighters from the Roseburg Fire Department responded about 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Heavy flames were showing for a while before firefighters quickly knocked down the fire keeping it away from the homeless camp that is just a short distance away.
The fire appeared to have started at the bottom of the hill near the heavy brush straight across the river from the Roseburg High School football field.
No word on the cause of the fire.
