Brynlee The Brave: This Roseburg girl battling cancer wants you to send her jokes

For 11-year-old Brynlee Roberts, who had surgery last year to remove a cancerous brain tumor, laughter really has been great medicine.
Brynlee receives dozens of jokes each month from well wishers.
It all started when her parents, Sara and Eric Roberts, began a Facebook page called Brynlee the Brave to keep friends and family informed about her progress. Unfortunately, kindly meant as they were, the expressions of sympathy posted to the page back then actually started to get her down.
“She had said, ‘I don’t want to read sad things anymore. People just need to post jokes and funny stuff,’” Brynlee’s mother Sara Roberts said.
And so they have. These days, she gets between five and 20 jokes each day.
Brynlee said she particularly enjoys jokes that poke fun at TV shows or that are a bit “random.”
One recent favorite pictures geese flying.
“Ever notice when geese fly in a v formation, one side is always longer than the other? This is because there are more geese on that side,” the joke says.
Another recently posted joke says, “Want to hear a construction joke? Oh never mind, I’m still working on that one.”
Another shows a picture of a little boy sitting with his father.
“Daddy, do trees poop?” the boy asks.
“Of course. That’s how we get number 2 pencils,” his father says.
“Mostly Brynlee will roll her eyes and laugh really hard at how bad the Dad jokes are that get shared,” Sara Roberts said.
“They get pretty dumb,” Brynlee agreed.
One of the dumbest, Brynlee said, asked what letter of the alphabet was a pirate’s favorite. The answer, of course, is “Arrr.”
“Some are completely random words. They don’t even count as jokes. I like to say cheese a lot for no reason,” Brynlee said.
The past few months haven’t been all fun and games for Brynlee, though. Far from it.
Brynlee’s family first became aware that something was wrong when she complained of double vision and her left eye was sometimes turning inward. They made an appointment with an eye doctor but begged to get in sooner as the left eye got worse.
They met with the eye doctor Oct. 30, who found Brynlee’s optic nerve was swollen and he sent them right away to the emergency room for an MRI.
The MRI showed a 5 to 7 cm mass in her frontal lobe.
They were told to rush her immediately to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland for surgery.
The neurosurgeon said they needed to run some more tests first and pull together the “A team” for the surgery.
After that surgery on Nov. 2, the doctor said he was able to remove at least 90% of the tumor. He may have gotten all of it, Sara Roberts said, since scans taken afterward haven’t found anything.
They knew right away it was cancer, but it was a month before they had a precise diagnosis through genetic testing. It was a neuroepithilial tumor with embryonic characteristics not otherwise specified.
Then began radiation and rounds of chemotherapy in order to wipe out any microscopic cancer cells that might be lingering.
“A round of chemo lasts 28 days, and so she’ll go up to the hospital for a five-day admission and do some chemo up there, and then twice a week we travel to Portland for a short in-office round of chemo and then labs, and usually in the first two weeks after that five-day stay it involves a blood transfusion or platelet transfusion,” Sara Roberts said.
She said she’s so grateful to those who give blood.
“If there’s ever any way someone wants to be helpful or do something to help kids like my daughter giving blood is the easiest way. Without that blood my daughter wouldn’t be alive today,” she said.
As so often happens with cancer treatment, Brynlee has battled nausea and vomiting, been tired and lost her hair.
The hair she seems to have taken in stride.
“She said, ‘I don’t even think I need a wig. I think I look good like this. It doesn’t really matter,’” her mother said.
She has two rounds of chemo left to go and if there are no hiccups, she should be done with them by July. Sara Roberts said her daughter’s doctors say there’s about an 85% chance the cancer will never return.
Brynlee has a twin brother, Boyd, and younger sister, Josslyn. Boyd’s been stepping up to be a great big brother to Josslyn during this difficult year, Sara Roberts said.
Brynlee started her first year of middle school this year as a home-school student, which she said has probably been more pleasant than studying online with her former classmates who are now in Joseph Lane Middle School.
“I have two friends in the neighborhood, and they tell me they have to get up at 6:45 because online classes start at 7 and go until 6 at night time,” Brynlee said.
Despite all she’s been through this year, she still enjoys being silly.
When a foundation called the Fearless Dreamers, which hires artists to draw kids with chronic illnesses, asked what she wanted to be drawn as, Brynlee didn’t choose a ballerina, pop star or superhero.
Nope, she said she wanted to be drawn as cheese.
“I thought it was super dumb and I didn’t mind telling her that. I said you can be drawn as anything you want and you want to be drawn as cheese?” Sara Roberts said.
Brynlee said she wanted to be pictured wearing a cheese hat and a cheese shirt, with cheese raining all around her.
“They said it was their favorite work of art to do because it was so random, and they really had to use their creative juices to figure out something. And so when they sent me the picture, I actually started crying because it screams Brynlee. It just looks exactly like her. Everything just made perfect sense,” Sara Roberts said.
