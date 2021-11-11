Roseburg resident Don Acord has had a severe seizure disorder since he was a toddler and it has left him with severe mental and physical disabilities.
Now 42, he has lived in a residential care home called Homewood owned by Umpqua Homes, Inc. for about 20 years. His family members thought his placement there had meant he had found his forever home.
But Don Acord’s future changed dramatically on Sept. 1. That’s when his family received notice that Umpqua Homes was about to evict Don from Homewood, or, as the facility calls it “exit” him.
According to a document given to the family by Umpqua Homes and shared with The News-Review, the facility asserted Don’s “care needs exceed your provider’s ability.”
Don’s mother Jo Acord was bewildered.
“Nobody seemed to think that he was any more trouble than anybody else at Homewood until recently. It’s been such a slow progression I don’t even know what changed, when it changed, that all of a sudden he was a ‘problem,’” she said.
Jo Acord, 73, had thought Don’s placement at Homewood ensured him a safe haven even when she’s no longer here to care for him.
Bringing Don home to her house would be incredibly difficult, she said. Her home is not set up for disabled access. She wouldn’t even be able to get him into the shower.
She worried. How could she afford the renovations that would be needed? And as an elderly woman, how could she take care of him, and for how long?
While Jo Acord was devastated by the news, her daughter-in-law Emma Acord was angry.
Emma Acord is married to Don’s brother Robert Acord. She formerly worked as a caregiver at Homewood and currently works for another local residential care company.
She believed that Umpqua Homes had broken state rules by exiting Don, and led the family’s effort to appeal the decision.
CARING FOR DON
Jo and Emma Acord visit Don every day at Homewood to help care for him.
His medical needs stem from the time he was given baby aspirin for tonsillitis as a toddler. While he was on the aspirin, he contracted chickenpox, and the combination led to a rare condition called Reye’s syndrome, and to Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, a type of epilepsy.
He began having 100 seizures a day, Jo Acord said. At first, she didn’t know what it was.
“He would suddenly bend at the waist and drop forward, so I just ended up holding him all the time because I didn’t want him to fall,” she said.
Since that time, Don has been on several different medications, some of which have worked better than others.
When he was 10, he had brain surgery. It helped at first, but slowly he started to have more and more seizures again, Jo Acord said.
He was still having seizures while living at Homewood, which developed protocols for his safety. When he walked, for example, he wore a helmet to protect his head.
That’s because even into adulthood, Don’s seizures still sometimes caused him to drop to the ground.
Sometimes his seizures shook his body. Sometimes he had life-threatening seizures that carry on too long, a condition called status epilepticus.
The brain damage he’s suffered from his seizures has left him profoundly mentally disabled, with the mind of a small child, and the physical damage has limited his mobility.
Jo and Emma visit him every day and help care for him. During a pandemic shutdown, Jo even arranged to meet him on the facility’s porch.
Don had been placed on hospice a little over a year ago because his seizures were getting worse. He landed in the hospital a couple of times a week with status epilepticus seizures.
But a change of medication dramatically improved his condition, and he was brought off hospice in late July. Mercy Hospice chart notes signed July 29 said “his care is stable, and is well within the abilities of the facility and family.”
On Aug. 31, a month after Don was taken off hospice, Emma Acord said she got a phone call from Umpqua Homes. She was told she needed to be at a meeting the following day. She said staff members wouldn’t tell her the reason.
When Emma and Jo arrived at the meeting on Sept. 1, they were told Don was being exited from Homewood.
They received a sheet of paper with a checked box beside a statement that Don’s “care needs exceed your provider’s ability.”
The Acords initiated an appeal, and a prehearing was held Oct. 4.
THERE WAS ANOTHER
The Acords, as it turned out, weren’t alone.
A second resident was being evicted from Homewood, too. That second resident’s mother is one of the home’s four founders, and the last of the four still living.
That founder asked that her name and her daughter’s be left out of the story to protect her daughter’s privacy.
She described being contacted on only one day’s notice and asked to come to a meeting. She said no one would tell her what the meeting was about beforehand.
That meeting, like the Acords’, was scheduled for Sept. 1, and at the meeting, she learned her daughter was being evicted after living at Homewood for more than 20 years.
She said when she asked for reasons, they just stared at her.
“It seemed like the world had flipped upside down and everything that was supposed to be right was wrong,” she said.
She said she cried for a long time afterward. She had thought creating the home and placing her daughter there meant she had a safe haven.
“It was my world too, to watch her world. And what’s going to happen to her?” she said. “The terror that you feel, there’s so much uncertainty and if they can do this to her, who else can they do it to?”
The mother has appealed the decision.
“I’m not just doing it for myself. I’m doing it for the moms who are gone,” she said.
ABOUT UMPQUA HOMES
Umpqua Homes CEO Natasha Atkinson said in an email to The News-Review that privacy and confidentiality rules prevented her from discussing any specific individuals.
However, she confirmed that Umpqua Homes is exiting two of the three residents of Homewood.
She said while official exit notices state that residents have 30 days to exit, the process usually actually takes a few months at least, and sometimes a year.
“It is important to all parties that the appropriate placement is found and the transition is as smooth as possible,” she said.
Umpqua Homes supports 50 individuals in 12 locations throughout the county, she said.
It was founded in 1986 as the state transitioned from state-run large facilities to agency-run small group homes.
Individuals in those homes can partake in outings, participate in community activities, and some even have part-time or full-time jobs, she said.
She said Umpqua Homes is on stable financial ground but it’s in an industry with a 50% turnover rate.
Umpqua Homes has a lower turnover rate, at 33%, she said. She said the company struggles to find staff who are drug-free, pass background checks and “most importantly have compassion for those we serve.”
The COVID-19 vaccine mandate has placed additional stress on the industry, she said, but Umpqua Homes has a loyal employee base of more than 150 employees. Thirty of them have been with the company 10 years or more, she said.
She said Umpqua Homes did not have any plans to sell any of the organization’s homes, except that it has considered selling Homewood to the current residents’ families so that they would not have to move.
THE THREE REASONS
After their Sept. 1 meeting, Emma Acord requested more of an explanation about the reason for Don’s sudden exit.
She shared with The News-Review a Sept. 20 email in which Atkinson listed three reasons.
First, she said, Acord’s health was dependent on his interaction with his mother and he was much less responsive when she was not there.
Second, the facility noted Don was more sedated than previously and had less mobility, potentially increasing his fall risk.
Third, it said “we are concerned with his potential for failure to thrive.”
Organizations like Umpqua Homes are governed by state regulations.
The News-Review reached out to Carol Files, an ombudsman with the state Office of the Long-Term Care Ombudsman who provided assistance to the Acords, to find out more about those rules.
She said reasons for which care facilities can evict their residents are spelled out in Oregon Administrative Rule 411-325-0390.
Option C of that rule gives the reason that Umpqua Homes gave: “The service needs of the individual exceed the ability of the provider.”
That one’s the most frequent reason her office sees, Files said in an email.
“This is a red flag, particularly when there has been no change in needs or level of care for a person who has been living in their home for 5, 10 or even 20 years,” she said.
The News-Review asked Files about the list of reasons that Umpqua Homes gave the Acords.
Files said a person can’t be exited on the basis that they respond better to family members. Nor can they be exited for potential for failure to thrive or for increased sedation, she said.
Files said she has participated in many administrative hearings where the residential program has issued an exit or transfer notice that “in the end, was in order to benefit the provider business model or was issued in response to efforts by a legal guardian who simply advocated for the quality of care their loved one received.”
“Individuals receiving care, their families, supporters and other professionals should not fear retaliation,” she said.
Emma Acord described multiple times that she advocated for Don’s care needs.
In one incident, the facility ran out of one of Don’s seizure medications, a lifesaving drug called clonazepam.
According to an Umpqua Homes record of the incident, the facility’s staff had requested a refill a week earlier, but the doctor had not yet approved it. Attempts to reach the doctor were unsuccessful.
Staff reports of what happened next conflict, with one saying Don took his last clonazepam pill Friday evening, Aug. 6, and the other saying it was Saturday morning, Aug. 7. He normally takes three doses per day. On the morning of Sunday, Aug. 8, a staff member called 911 and had him transported to Mercy Medical Center and his medicine schedule resumed at noon Sunday, according to the reports.
Emma Acord said she told staff members they should have taken Don to urgent care on Friday to get more medication, or at least notified family members so they could have taken him.
COMING TO AN END
Don Acord’s time at Homewood will soon come to an end.
On Monday, Emma Acord called to say the family was dropping its appeal because a place for Don had been found at Douglas Resident Training Facility, the company where she works. For the Acords, it was a big relief to know that Don would have a new home.
The mother of the second resident who received an exit notice is continuing to pursue her appeal. A hearing in that case is scheduled for Dec. 1.
