Ashlee and Nate Mattix dropped into The Wine Destination in downtown Roseburg Saturday to check out the wines.
A cuddle with Whiskers, a black and white “tuxedo” kitten, was a bonus though Ashlee Mattix was sorely tempted to adopt.
Whiskers was there as part of Cheers to Cats and Cupcakes, sponsored by the Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center as a way to raise funds and awareness.
Cats and bunnies available for adoption were waiting in a back room at The Wine Destination looking for new homes. Visitors not in the market for a new pet purchased homemade cakes and cookies instead.
The event was part of the Rediscover Downtown Pre-Valentine’s Day Shop Hop Saturday.
Participants in the Shop Hop obtained passports and endeavored to visit enough businesses listed on the card to qualify for a chance at prizes. The top prize was a stay at the Diamond Lake Resort.
The purpose of Rediscover Downtown was to draw potential shoppers who may not have visited that part of Roseburg recently.
“I don’t think either of us had realized how much downtown has changed in the past two years, how many cute little shops are opening up,” Nate Mattix said.
Ashlee Mattix said they didn’t know the event was happening until they stopped in at Wrappin’ and Rollin’ and left with a passport card.
“We thought we’d go to a couple places, and then when we came in here I saw the cages and figured there must be cats here. I like cats a lot,” she said.
Whiskers’ name came from his unusually short whiskers, a product of his siblings having chewed part of them off.
He was friendly and curious about the people crowding in to see the pets and buy the cookies.
“I haven’t had a kitten for 15 years and he just seems really sweet, really cuddly, pretty talkative,” she said.
Cathy Smullen was on a mission. She’d recently lost her tuxedo cat Zorro and was looking for a replacement.
But for Smullen, only one cat would do. She’d seen a picture of Bobo in a Saving Grace ad, and was certain he was the one.
Bobo wasn’t there, but she planned to visit the shelter later in search of him.
She recalled when she had first met Zorro she was looking at another cat when he came up to her.
“He put his paws around me and hugged me. Of course he came home,” she said.
Volunteer Jan Gray made the baked treats. A retired nurse, she used to volunteer in the shelter clinic, but isn’t able to do it anymore.
“So I love to do this. It makes people happy and raises some funds for us,” she said.
Her creations, from a heart-shaped cake to banana breads to dog- and cat-shaped cookies were selling like hotcakes.
“We couldn’t believe the turnout,” said Saving Grace Volunteer Coordinator Cynthia Pope.
She said Whiskers was the only kitten up for adoption, though the shelter has about 20 cats available right now.
More kittens are expected to start trickling in by March, with kitten season really getting going in the summer.
