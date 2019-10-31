A celebration in honor of retiring United Community Action Network Director Mike Fieldman will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Backside Brewing Company, 1640 NE Odell in Roseburg.
Roasts and toasts, along with spontaneous entertainment will be held from 5:30 to 6 p.m.
Pizza, beer, wine and other beverages will be available for purchase and a celebratory dessert will be served.
The public is invited. Organizers are asking those wanting to attend to RSVP Oct. 31. To RSVP, contact Mary Armes at 541-672-8515 or Brenda Olsen at 541-580-4489.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.