A celebration in honor of retiring United Community Action Network Director Mike Fieldman will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Backside Brewing Company, 1640 NE Odell in Roseburg.

Roasts and toasts, along with spontaneous entertainment will be held from 5:30 to 6 p.m.

Pizza, beer, wine and other beverages will be available for purchase and a celebratory dessert will be served.

The public is invited. Organizers are asking those wanting to attend to RSVP Oct. 31. To RSVP, contact Mary Armes at 541-672-8515 or Brenda Olsen at 541-580-4489.

Senior Reporter

Carisa Cegavske is the senior reporter for The News-Review.

