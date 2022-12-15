From right, Oregon Conservation Corps of the Umpqua Valley employee Mariano Mesa, OCC crew lead Chad Roose and OCC program manager Tiana Oaks look on as multimedia artist Cooper Hardy of Roseburg works on a chainsaw carving of a bird during an event hosted by the Oregon Conservation Corps of the Umpqua Valley in Roseburg on Wednesday.
As part of a recruitment event for the Oregon Conservation Corps of the Umpqua Valley, the organization invited local chainsaw artist Cooper Hardy to participate in a live event Wednesday at Old Soul Pizza in downtown Roseburg.
Cooper, a lifelong artist who opened Hardy Arts over 5 years ago, demonstrated his chainsaw carving skills as he created a bird out of a log during the event.
The reason OCC chose to showcase Cooper’s work during the event is because chainsaw usage is critical to its sawyer work. OCC workers specialize in using chainsaws to reduce underbrush that acts as fuel for a fire. The reduction in fuels reduces the risk wildfire poses to communities and critical infrastructure, and creates fire-adapted communities, while engaging youth and young adults in workforce training.
OCC is currently hiring for the winter and spring service terms, which begin Jan. 3, 2023. Crew members receive training and certifications that translate to other fields of work or they can return for as many service terms as they wish.
