WINCHESTER — On her second day volunteering at Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center, 15-year-old Hannah Rountree was surprised last Friday to find herself face to face with a long lost friend.
She hadn't seen her cat Spunky since he disappeared from their Roseburg home three years ago. And there he was, lounging on the shelter's cat patio and looking out at her.
"When I found this cat I was like, 'No way, this is crazy.' This is the first pet I ever had and it was just awesome that I could be reunited with him in this way. It felt like fate, sorta. It was very, very interesting," Rountree said.
Spunky was going by the name Bear, a handle given to him by Saving Grace. But his distinctive black and white markings gave him away. He had the same large heart-shaped black splotch running from his forehead to his back, the same funny half mustache, and the same irregular pattern under his chin.
"I pulled up a picture on my phone and held it right next to him and the markings were just perfectly matched, and I was just very starstruck by that. I was like, 'No way, this is happening?'" she said.
Spunky is about 10 years old now. He was Rountree's first cat.
Rountree, an only child, was in kindergarten when the family adopted him from a neighbor whose cat had a litter.
"My parents decided instead of trying for another kid that we'd just do a cat. They were just like, 'It's less of a hassle and way less expensive,'" Rountree said.
The Rountrees chose the cat for his heart-shaped marking and because he was friendly and the most energetic of the bunch. The name Spunky just seemed to fit.
These days, he's a little more relaxed and Rountree has blended his two names to call him Spunky Bear. When he returned home after this three-year absence, Spunky Bear wandered around, sniffed everything and seemed to feel right at home, Rountree said. He was reunited with Pookie, the family's other cat, who's about 5 years old. They touched noses and appeared to recognize each other.
The Rountrees have a family face-painting business that includes travel around the state. Spunky disappeared while they were gone on a business trip three years ago, and they couldn't find him when they returned. They asked the neighbors and checked Saving Grace's missing cat photos, but there was no trace of him.
"I was very sad. It kind of hit me in the heart because he was my first cat and it was just unsettling that he ran away," Rountree said.
She said Spunky has a skin condition, so at the time she wondered if it had actually been cancer and he had died. Now she thinks someone took Spunky, perhaps thinking he was lost. She thinks Spunky escaped whoever first took him and then a good Samaritan brought him to the shelter. Spunky loved to go outside and hunt, but he would have returned to them afterward if he could, Rountree said.
Spunky arrived at the shelter in September. Saving Grace Executive Director Wendy Kang said he was adopted out a few weeks later, but ironically that family returned him after a week saying they needed a mouser and he wouldn't hunt.
If Spunky hadn't mellowed out and was still an avid hunter, the Rountrees might never have seen him again.
"Nobody knows where Spunky had been between the time he went missing in 2016 and when he came to us in September," Kang said, "but somehow, he managed to survive all that time, make his way to us, fail in his first adoption, and be here waiting for Hannah on our front porch. You just never know how a missing pet will find its way home."
Kang said anyone whose cat goes missing should call or visit Saving Grace immediately to file a missing pet report. It's also a good idea to check with neighbors and ask to search their sheds, garages and other places they might be trapped. Cats usually don't travel far from home, she said.
Having a chip implanted in your pet can also help. Spunky Bear has one now, courtesy of Saving Grace.
If he ever gets lost again, his family is just a phone call away.
This is the type success story which makes all the original far-sighted founders of Saving Grace, and those who have continued the fight, feel warm inside that their work was successful.
