The Christmas Craft Fair will return this year, and will run from Dec. 3 to 5 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg.
The fair had been canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re just looking forward to having a Christmas Fair,” Fairgrounds Director Dan Hults said.
It’s billed as the largest and most popular Christmas fair in southern Oregon.
About 250 craft booths will display an array of handcrafted items, from clothing and home decor to baked goods, spices, lotions soaps, Christmas wreaths, wood crafts, metal sculptures and more.
“Douglas County has a lot of gifted crafters. Everybody needs to come out and support them. We look forward to it every year,” Hults said.
Only handcrafted items can be on display, not commercial products.
The event typically reaches 11,000 to 12,000 people over the weekend, Hults said, and he’s hoping for that level of attendance this year.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 5.
Admission is $5 for adults, but you can get $1 off with a canned food donation.
Admission is free for everyone between the hours of 5 and 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.
Kids 12 and under are free each day of the fair.
Choirs, an accordion player and other Christmas performers will be featured.
Santa Claus will be at the Exhibit Building from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Santa will be contactless this year, meaning kids will need to sit on a chair near him rather than on his lap to request presents.
A pajama drive will be held for children in need. New boys and girls pajamas in all sizes are needed. Those pajamas will be donated to CASA of Douglas County.
Best Country 103 radio station will be live at the fair from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Door prizes donated from the vendors will be given out every hour.
“We give away a lot of good things,” Hults said.
The event is sponsored by Cascade Community Credit Union this year. For more information, go to douglasfairgrounds.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.