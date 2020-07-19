Redeemer’s Fellowship has a pretty large space in which to worship. Normally, it can seat 460 for a Sunday church service. But with parishioners now having to sit with 6 feet of space between family groups, its capacity is just 150.
So when Redeemer’s reopened after shutting down for a couple months in response to the governor’s COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, it added an early morning Sunday service for seniors. In all, it has four weekend services now, with parishioners asked to pre-register for the one they plan to attend.
Pastor Mike Kildal said that’s been enough to accommodate the need, because about half the parishioners who would ordinarily attend Redeemer’s this time of year have remained home, either because they don’t want to wear a mask or because they’re worried about contracting COVID-19.
“As the overall mask restrictions have kicked in, it’s affected attendance negatively. People aren’t feeling safer. They’re feeling more reason to be concerned,” Kildal said.
Representatives of Roseburg churches from four denominations spoke to The News-Review last week about how they’re adapting to the pandemic. Some said they are finding new ways to gather more safely, while others are asking parishioners to remain home and offering services online.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church has resumed its normal schedule of services, but Father José Manuel said attendance is down.
“For the most part, people are too scared to come and join us,” he said.
At both Redeemer’s and St. Joseph’s, everyone wears a mask, social distancing is maintained, and the church is sanitized after every service.
At St. Joseph’s, parishioners enter the building through one door and exit through another, without ever touching a door handle.
At Redeemer’s, coffee is no longer served, and the monthly communion wafer and grape juice are now prepackaged and picked up on the way into the building. No plate is passed for an offering.
First United Methodist Church remains quiet on Sundays. There, in-person services have not returned.
Rev. David Thompson said he anticipates weekly services will remain online for the next few months. No more than 10 people are allowed in the church building at a time.
The Methodists are using an abundance of caution, in part because many of their parishioners are at high risk. On average, the parishioners are in their 60s, Thompson said.
In deciding to worship from home, Thompson said they’re following the message of the Methodists’ founder John Wesley.
“His general rule was do no harm,” he said.
Going online hasn’t stopped the church from fulfilling its mission, he said.
“We are building that community, and the church is still doing what it’s supposed to do — feed the hungry, clothe the naked, care for one another. We’re still doing that,” Thompson said.
Eventually, he said, they’ll be able to return and “when we get back together, it’s going to be a whale of a celebration.”
In the meantime, they’re recording and editing together a service that’s posted late Saturday or early Sunday on Facebook and YouTube and available via Roku TV streaming devices.
For parishioners who aren’t computer literate, they’ll send out a masked team that offers assistance while maintaining social distance. They also will cut DVDs for those that want them.
If none of that works, they bring out the old-fashioned phones and make contact, just to let parishioners know that the church cares about them and is there to do what it can.
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been worshipping at home with their families rather than attending services at a traditional church. Gospel study is facilitated by a home-study manual available both online and in paper form.
Church leaders initiated a home study system two years ago to supplement weekly services. The program has proved useful during the pandemic, said Wendi Patterson, communication director for the Roseburg Stake. Congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are organized geographically into congregations called wards. Seven wards in Douglas County make up a stake, which is a larger geographic area, similar to a Catholic diocese.
Patterson said she’s been using the curriculum with her husband and her daughter, a college student living at home.
“It’s just really been great, especially right now because I don’t know what other churches are doing but to have that where we can rely on it to help spiritually uplift ourselves to continually gain knowledge and feel strengthened is an incredible benefit. I’m so grateful for it,” Patterson said.
Some members are authorized to bless the sacrament (similar to communion in other Christian churches) in their own home, and those who can are encouraged to do that.
She sometimes feels sad not being able to gather, but she knows everyone’s in the same boat.
“We’re missing out on that, on the insights from other people, which is always really valuable. But everyone is still studying the same thing through out the world. And that’s really nice,” Patterson said.
Although they are holding in-person services, both St. Joseph’s and Redeemer’s are streaming services online. And both said that’s a service many parishioners continue to use. In fact, they like it so much that both churches plan to continue it even after the pandemic crisis is over.
“It’s almost going to become like another campus,” Kildal said.
Kildal said his church is doing its best to adapt to the shifting sands of changing regulations.
“Our posture was from the beginning that we don’t want to be the church that exposes our county to lockdown because we didn’t follow the governor’s orders,” Kildal said. “If churches were really actually called out in a more restrictive way, I think pastors would have a reason to have a different response. But we’re just part of the same community and so to that end we’re doing our best to honor them.”
Patterson said she wants to make sure others stay safe.
“I would be very remiss if I were to pass the virus along as a carrier and I got somebody else sick, or if I went to church and my children or one of my family members contracted the disease and died. That would be horrible. We have to do our part and care for others,” she said.
Father Manuel said COVID-19 is not a hoax, and he wishes people wouldn’t look at mask wearing as a political issue. Instead, he said, it’s about protecting the health of others. He said it would be better to think about masks in light of what the Gospel teaches about doing good to others at all times, no matter what.
“I think that it’s a human thing, even for people who choose not to be religious. The drive is much stronger, I think, for those who are religious because we approach it from God. It’s a mandate from God. It’s an invitation from God for us to always do good,” he said.
Thompson, too, said wearing a mask is an act of Christian compassion.
“When CDC says if we wore our mask for two months we could be done with this stuff, wear a mask. Care about somebody else,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.