Five employees from the Medford branch of Western States Environmental have spent this week cleaning up garbage and debris from underneath the bridge near northeast Stephens Street and northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard.
As of 2 p.m. Monday, crews had collected an estimated 100 cubic yards of garbage, with more to come. Work was expected to be completed Wednesday.
Dan Latham, a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation, said the cleanup was necessary to remove fire hazards and debris that had potential of falling into the nearby stream.
So far, crews have found containers of paint, thinners, kerosene and other hazardous materials, including hypodermic needles, Latham said.
Cleanup under the bridge is expected to cost under $10,000, Latham said, and will be paid with money from the state’s gas tax.
Complicating the job for Western States Environmental workers was the steep bank and limited access to underneath the bridge.
Crews spent Tuesday preparing massive amounts of garbage to be tied to an excavator bucket and lifted high in the air to a nearby pile to be hauled away.
The cleanup process involved providing 10 days of written and verbal notification to the unhoused living under the bridge.
Latham said ODOT will hold items retrieved for 30 days. For an opportunity to look through stored property and retrieve their items, people can call the number listed on the written notices.
Police officers were on-site most of the time to provide assistance. For the most part, interactions were peaceful and cooperative.
“We’re confident that we properly explained the process, and everyone we interacted with understood the process,” Latham said in an email.
This is the latest in an emphasis to clean up homeless camps in Roseburg — including Deer Creek Park and Gaddis Park.
Brooke Communications News Director Kyle Bailey contributed to this story.
There was an interesting program on OPB's Think Out Loud with Dave Miller about meth and fentanyl. Among other things, the story pointed out that dealing with the drug crisis must come before solving the homeless problem. The argument was that one cannot house delusional psychotic people who will only destroy their home. Listen:
https://www.opb.org/article/2021/11/01/the-formulation-of-meth-has-changed-it-may-be-contributing-to-this-countrys-mental-health-crisis/
What about the derelict and homeless living along the river behind Fern Grove park across from Eagles Landing?
