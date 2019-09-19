Community rights will be the topic of a presentation at 6 p.m. Sept. 24 in the Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd.
Members of Oregon Community Rights chapters from Lane and Lincoln counties will discuss the view that communities have environmental rights to clean air, pure water and healthy soil; worker rights to a living wage and equal pay for equal work, among other things.
Barbara Davis will discuss how Lincoln County residents adopted a ban on aerial spraying of pesticides, and a Community Bill of Rights protecting clean air and water and community self-government.
Michelle Holman will explain rights-based initiatives in Lane County to protect local foods and a ban on toxic aerial sprays. The Lane County group is also working on Lane County Charter amendments that would ensure local self-government and rights of nature.
