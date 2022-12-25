A controversial leadership change at the Roseburg Senior Center led to a police response Friday afternoon.
Members of the Roseburg Senior Center called for a leadership revote on Friday, after former president Steve Lewis, speaking at a Christmas luncheon, denied resigning at a board meeting held Tuesday.
“I did not say I quit. I just got up and left,” Lewis said.
During the Tuesday meeting, the center’s board voted to replace two people in primary leadership positions: the president and vice president. Two other volunteers were also reportedly banned for six months following a closed meeting.
Patricia Attaway became the center’s new president during the meeting and Linda Wiley became the vice president.
In a letter to the center’s members that was distributed Friday during the center’s annual holiday luncheon and provided to a News-Review reporter who showed up at the luncheon, Attaway wrote “There have been some accusations make (sic) on social media (Facebook) that need to be addressed ...”
The letter stated that the board meeting was held to continue an earlier meeting and to interview an applicant for the center’s treasurer position.
In the statement, Attaway also denied a number of Facebook postings that included Lewis’ alleged meeting walkout and clarified that any action regarding the volunteers who were banned remained a confidential matter.
“The board discussed complaints that had been brought forward to the Board and basically determined the process for handling of complaints,” Attaway said in the letter. “This will not be pubic (sic) knowledge and the volunteers involved will be notified by letter. This was confidential information discussed at a closed meeting.”
Attaway closed the letter stating she would be happy to meet with anyone to discuss the accusations, but not during the luncheon, “This is our annual Christmas luncheon, a time to celebrate the reason for the season, to enjoy our fellowship with one another ... “
When The News-Review started to interview Lewis at the luncheon, Attaway told the reporter and a photographer to leave. She reportedly told Lewis to leave the premises as well. When Lewis insisted he would not leave until he read his statement to the center’s membership, Attaway called the police.
Before two officers from the Roseburg Police Department showed up at 12:17 p.m. at the 1614 SE Stephens St. location, Lewis and three other members spoke to those in attendance. Margaret Roark, who said she had been a member for years and years and years, was among them.
“I do not like how it was handled,” Roark said. “I feel the president should be elected by the whole membership.”
The other two people who spoke echoed the same thing: they want a revote. The discontent of the members present didn’t waiver, even after police arrived.
When an officer asked who was in charge, Attaway said she was, while several members of the center stepped in to say Lewis was their leader.
“Right now, I’m just trying to find out who I can talk to that’s unbiased,” the officer said.
After talking to Attaway on one side of the room, and later Lewis who was in an opposite corner, the officers left saying that their presence was a waste of city resources and that everyone needed to get along.
When things had settled down, a News-Review reporter returned for a second time to talk to Lewis. When Attaway found out they were talking again, she ousted them a second time.
Before leaving the building, Lewis was asked to return the center’s keys and he did.
“I will be back being president and get all the keys back,” Lewis said.
According to Lewis, the center’s former vice president, Aaron Goin, was asked to step down during Tuesday’s meeting and he left. Lewis claims that later he was asked to resign. Goin was listed in Attaway’s letter as a current board member.
Lewis said he believes the motivation behind his “ousting” is because of his advocacy for the center to be used as a community cooling/warming center.
“They don’t like the warming center because (they think) the homeless are ‘dirty,’” he said.
The center’s president prior to Lewis’ election in September, Ruth Smith, worked with the City of Roseburg to utilize the center in this capacity.
Smith, who said she was not allowed to attend Tuesday’s meeting, issued a written statement in an email about the recent board change.
“He (Steve) is there typically 50+ hours a week and the woman who thinks she has ousted him volunteers 6 hours a week playing bingo,” Smith said.
Smith has been working with Lewis over the past few months to assist with a leadership transition.
“This is going to be a very hard lesson for them to learn,” said Smith of the new leadership debacle. “ ... I am confident the membership will right the wrong being perpetrated by these few individuals. Hopefully, the community support coming their way will continue and they chalk it up to growing pains.”
The Roseburg Senior Center is an independent nonprofit organization that provides a gathering place and facilities for active older adults, and includes a café, kitchen and a thrift store. The center is led by a member-elected volunteer board of directors.
Its members unanimously pushed for a revote on Friday to address the current leadership controversy.
