A crash on Northeast Odell Avenue next to The News-Review building at about 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon, totaled a car that had been parked next to the building.
Erick Odom, an employee of The News-Review, had parked his 2000 Honda Accord along the north side of the building when it was hit by what a witness described as a white, flatbed Ford truck. The witness said the truck came off of Northeast Winchester Street and hit the car as it was turning onto Odell Avenue.
A note was left on the car with a name and phone number, and Roseburg police were able to contact Michael Carney, the driver of the truck, and brought him back to the scene.
Carney was cited for driving while suspended, reckless driving and driving uninsured.
Police said the truck Carney was driving suffered only minor damage, but the Accord was hit in the left-rear and sustained major damage. It was pushed onto the sidewalk and up against the building. The Accord appeared to be totaled.
No one was in the car when the crash happened and the Carney, driver of the truck was uninjured.
