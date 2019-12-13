An accident involving multiple vehicles in the southbound lanes of exit 123 on Interstate 5 backed up traffic to at least Northwest Edenbower Boulevard in Roseburg on Friday.
What began before 4 p.m. began clearing up about 45 minutes later.
More details to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.