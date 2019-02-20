Cascade Community Credit Union announced Tuesday that Robert “Bob” Dempsey, president and chief executive officer of CCCU, died Friday morning in Roseburg at the age of 65.
A statement issued by the family said Dempsey had been with CCCU since April of 2015 coming from a background with over 40 years in the financial services industry. His knowledge of financial and business practices aided in the growth and expansion of CCCU membership, products, and services.
Samuel W. Lee III, Chairman of the CCCU Board of Directors, said, “The entire CCCU family mourns this loss. On behalf of our Board of Directors, management team, and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones.”
Cascade Community Credit Union is headquartered in Douglas County and has been in operation since 1948. It has 14,000 members and three branches.
