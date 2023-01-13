The City of Roseburg will kick off its next geocaching series Feb. 4
Hosted by Roseburg Parks and Recreation, the Discover Roseburg 12 Land of Umpqua Geocache Series is a free family-friendly event designed to draw people from outside the area, to experience more of the city and its businesses.
The kickoff event begins at 9 a.m. at the large pavilion in Stewart Park. Staff will give out verbal instructions and coordinate “passports” for a high-tech geocaching treasure hunt. The event is expected to last until about 2 p.m.
Those participating are asked to bring a smart phone or other device equipped with a Global Positioning System, or satellite-based radio navigation system. Using a GPS to follow coordinates printed on the passports, participants will hunt for five real-world geocaches, or small containers which are hid around town. There are also 15 virtual geocaches at special locations. Those participating will navigate to all the spots and fill out their passport along the way.
Recreation Coordinator Tracy Moser has been challenged to find new hiding places – especially for the real-world caches. Moser said the five caches for this series are exciting, new and unique.
This geocache series will commemorate Roseburg’s sesquicentennial, or 150th birthday, which took place on Oct. 3, 2022. People who find all 20 geocaches in the challenge can redeem their passports for a limited-edition geocoin.
Participants who attend the kick-off event don’t have to turn in their passports on the same day. They can finish the hunt and complete their passports on their own time.
For complete information check out the Parks and Recreation events webpage or Facebook page. Information: 541-492-6899.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
