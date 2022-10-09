When Ashton Wolfe and Caden Meabon enrolled at Umpqua Community College, they did so with three goals in mind: earn their college degrees, join the track team and prepare for their futures. To make things more affordable, the 2021 Sutherlin High School graduates became roommates and moved into an apartment in downtown Roseburg. Things were going great with school and being on their own — until they received their first parking tickets.
“We’re always having to drive around to find a spot that’s close and safe,” Meabon said.
Meabon and Wolfe live in a college-arranged apartment on Main Street with two other student-athletes — all of whom are on the college’s track team.
Along with being students, Meabon and Wolfe both work. When they are at home during business hours, they end up moving their cars from parking space to parking space, every two hours, all day long.
“It’s difficult to do when we’re at home studying,” Wolfe said.
If they don’t move their cars before the meters expire, they receive a ticket between $10 and $27 for each offense. If a ticket isn’t paid within a certain timeframe, they can go as high as $77 per violation.
Meabon and Wolfe said parking wasn’t a problem when they moved in last summer. But anytime they were home or on winter or spring break from school, things changed. The more time they spent in their apartments, the more tickets they got.
As of the end of September, Wolfe had received $500 in fines, while Meabon said his tally was more than $1,000.
Meabon’s situation was exacerbated when he bought a car from a local car dealer. He says the tag on the car was still tied to its prior owner — an owner who received numerous tickets while parking downtown and never paid them.
“Some of the tickets were mine, but several hundred dollars worth were not,” Meabon said. “I went out to my car one day and it had been booted. I had to scrounge up the money or else the city was going to call a tow company and have it towed. If that had happened, I would have had to pay an additional $400.”
Meabon said he went to Ace Parking and lobbied for a payment plan. After taking his case all the way to the Portland office, the company agreed to accept payments. However, he said the city had a different stance.
“Ace was fine with it, but the city wasn’t,” Meabon said. “When James at Ace contacted the city, they said ‘no way.’ James was super helpful and tried, but it didn’t work.”
Suzanne Hurt, the city’s communications specialist, said she is well aware of the students’ situation.
“The city gave ACE permission to set up payment plans for people to pay parking tickets before a vehicle is booted and possibly waive some late fees,” Hurt said. “However, once a vehicle is booted, ACE cannot set up a payment plan or waive any late fees.
“There are only two ways to get a boot released under the code: payment of all fines or obtain a favorable judgment from the judge that could include a payment plan. The (municipal) code prevents ACE from setting up a payment plan. Only a judge can set up a payment plan if that’s what the judge feels is best.”
Hurt said this extreme situation involves only two UCC students, and that the city has met with UCC administrators, as recently as this week, to “discuss issues involving students living and parking downtown.”
Along with facilitating housing arrangements for some student-athletes to live in downtown locations, including at the Flegel Center, college administrators say they initially worked with the city to accommodate student parking.
“We have purchased parking passes from Ace Parking for all of our students at the Flegel Center and (a Main Street) address,” UCC spokesperson Suzi Pritchard said. “At the time of our initial move, the parking garage was extremely underutilized and was a solution to the additional cars that our presence would bring.”
Additionally, Pritchard said the college has given students the city-provided information regarding times they can utilize on-street parking, along with the provision of paid parking in the garage.
“Most other students appear to have no trouble following parking rules — including parking in permitted lots or the garage, or moving their cars on time if they temporarily use time-limited parking,” Hurt said.
When Meabon and Wolfe were asked why they weren’t using the parking garage located nearby on Southeast Rose Street, both said they didn’t feel safe parking there due to the ongoing problems with vandalism and hearing about other students having their cars broken into. Meabon said even on the street near his apartment, vandalism happens.
“Someone removed the lug nuts from one of my wheels one night,” he said, “but I didn’t know it. The wheel came off right in the middle of the intersection. I had to call a tow truck to come and help me put the wheel back on.”
The situation has reached a point where Wolfe and Meabon want to leave Roseburg.
“If I didn’t have a year down, I’d be gone,” Meabon, who is a year into a two-year degree in welding, said. Meabon works part-time as a caregiver and pays for his education out-of-pocket. He said he’s reached the point where he can get a good-paying job as a welder without a college degree.
Wolfe’s family moved to Albany during his senior year in high school. His parents allowed him to stay in the area so he could graduate, attend UCC and complete the first two years of a four-year degree. Several members of his family are UCC alumni, so it was important to him to carry on the tradition. He said he currently receives an athletics scholarship that pays for 75% of his tuition.
“His tickets to date have exceeded his scholarship and we are considering having him withdraw from UCC to attend a different community college and live at home until he transfers to a four-year school,” Art Wolfe, Ashton Wolfe’s father, said.
Meabon and both Wolfes have a solution: The city should allow Ace Parking to issue permits that UCC students can purchase that will allow them to park on the street.
“ACE Parking has proposed some types of on-street permit parking in limited areas, but that’s just a proposal so far,” Hurt said. “If put into effect, that would be open to everyone and not just one group of people.”
Art Wolfe said, “It is a travesty that the City of Roseburg requires these young people to park in the drug/crime-infested downtown parking facility. It is potentially dangerous to their physical well-being as well as the potential property crime that is likely to occur to their vehicles.”
A public records request has been submitted to the Roseburg Police Department, to find out how many vandalism and theft reports have been filed in connection with the downtown parking garage over the past two years.
“… There is no wonder the youth who graduate from area schools seek to leave the community as soon as possible,” Art Wolfe said.
