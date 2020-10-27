Will Warren purchased an additional cotton candy machine earlier this year, thinking it would help handle the crush of 2,000 trick-or-treaters.
Thanks to the arrival of a global pandemic in March, Warren will have to wait a year to put it in use.
As for Halloween on Saturday, don’t expect COVID-19 to stop Warren and his wife, Carolyn, from transforming the historic Harvey House at the corner of Northwest Harvey Avenue and Northwest Keasey Street into a destination of fun and scares for trick-or-treaters of all ages. Following COVID-19 guidelines from local and state officials, Will and Carolyn Warren have taken extensive measures against the coronavirus, including substituting wrapped hard candy for cotton candy.
To honor social distance guidelines against COVID-19, the Warrens will stand behind a clear shower liner, where they will deliver candy to children through clear PVC pipes.
More than ever, it was important for the Warrens to continue their yearly tradition at what has been referred to as the “Dragon House” — named for the inflatable dragon that usually ends up on the roof this time of year.
“We wanted to make sure the kids had something to look at,” Will Warren said Monday.
Make no bones about it, the historic home has plenty for visitors to see in addition to the dragon — including a 12-foot-tall skeleton with a 5-foot-tall green skeleton on its shoulders. The larger skeleton also has blinking LED eyes that appear to glance at nearby visitors.
A giant inflatable cat sits on the corner of the fence along with a colorful spider on the front porch and a few other surprises.
As for the cotton candy, Will Warren hopes to bring it back as soon as next Halloween.
