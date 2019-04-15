Emergency personnel performed a water rescue on the South Umpqua River Sunday night after three witnesses reported a female screaming for help from the river, according to a press release from the Roseburg Fire Department.
At 7:54 p.m., firefighters responded to the call at Stewart Park. Three teenage witnesses saw the female in the water between the green bridge and the Stewart Park pavilion and called 911.
"They saw the female continue to float through the rapids and under the Stewart Park Bridge," the department said.
Water levels along the river have been high due to recent heavy rains.
Several emergency agencies arrived on the scene and worked together to rescue the female, according the department.
Douglas County Fire District #2 launched a cataraft on the river at Stewart Park. At 8:48 p.m., three Roseburg Fire Department firefighters rescued the female on the left side of the river near West Harvard Avenue and Old Melrose Road.
"Firefighters used rope bags to get the patient to shore," the department said. "Once the patient was out of the river, Douglas County Water Rescue personnel, a Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy, and a Roseburg Police officer assisted with getting the patient up the embankment for transport."
First responders with Umpqua Valley Ambulance transported the female to CHI Mercy Medical Center shortly after. Oregon State Police also assisted rescue efforts.
The female's name, age and condition have not been reported.
Roseburg Fire Department thanked all assisting agencies for "outstanding team effort," according to the press release.
"With the increased rainfall and high river levels, Roseburg Fire Department is urging citizens to be cautious when walking, driving, or playing near high rivers, creeks, and lakes. Be situationally aware and pay close attention to your surroundings," the department said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.